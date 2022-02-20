The St George Illawarra Dragons could head into 2023 without Jack Bird on their contracted players list after revelations were confirmed he is testing the open market.

Bird, who has spent much of the last couple of years battling injury, is off-contract at the Dragons at the end of 2022 after a strong 2021 season.

The utility option - who is set for a move away from the centres and into the middle third of the park this year - has reportedly been unable to come to terms on an agreement with the Dragons so far.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Dragons have asked Bird to take a significant pay cut, causing him to go to the open market, where Wayne Bennett and the Dolphins are reportedly very interested.

Bird has previously played under Bennett at the Brisbane Broncos following the utility's stint at the Cronulla Sharks.

Bird's manager, David Riolo, told the publication that "nothing has happened."

“They made an offer before Christmas, we had a few meetings, but nothing’s happened,” Riolo said.

“We’re not at each other but the talks have stalled. We’re on different pages at the moment.

“There’s a fair bit of interest from other clubs. I wouldn’t be saying he’s looking to leave at this stage but he’s got to look at his options.

“We’re now in the process of seeing what’s out there.”

Dragons coach Anthony Griffin also confirmed Bird was on the open market when speaking to Fox League following the club's opening pre-season trial victory over the Parramatta Eels, but said it was a "decision for down the track."

"Jack's been on the open market since November," Griffin said.

"That's something we will sort through with him and that's a decision for down the track at the moment.

In more bad news for the Dolphins, reports also suggest negotiations have stalled with Blake Lawrie.

Lawrie and Bird are joined by Daniel Alvaro, Poasa Faamausili, Billy Burns, Jackson Ford, Jack Gosiewski, Josh McGuire, Tautau Moga and Tariq Sims as the remaining off-contract top 30 players at the end of the year.

It has already been announced by the Dragons that Sims will leave the club.