Melbourne halfback Jahrome Hughes has stated he doesn't "want to go anywhere" amid speculation surrounding his future with the Storm.

Hughes, who is contracted until the end of the 2023 season, has been linked with NRL newcomers the Dolphins ahead of their inaugural campaign in the league next year.

Having turned down a player option for 2024, Hughes will now be accessible for contract discussions from November, with the Dolphins tipped to circle the New Zealand international.

While his tenure for the next two seasons lies with the Storm, it is understood that Hughes is hoping to lock in his future for the long haul, reportedly eyeing a five-year contract to hold his place in the NRL.

The Dolphins could look to pry the 27-year-old from Victoria on an early release for 2023, potentially adding to the list of Storm players already set to call Redcliffe home next season.

Maroons forward Felise Kaufusi and Bromwich brothers Jesse and Kenny have already signed with Wayne Bennett's side for the club's maiden campaign, with Hughes a possible fourth acquisition from Melbourne.

Speaking to media this week, Hughes expressed his disappointment in the trio departing at season's end, while deflecting any conjecture around his own contract status.

"It's disappointing; we're losing a few players to the new franchise but for them, at this time of their career, it's a better fit for them," Hughes said, via ESPN.

"But for me, with two more years of my contract, I'm not looking anywhere else at the moment.

"There is some contract stuff being brought up ... that's still so long away and to even be looking at that is quite silly for myself.

"Being here for a couple of years now, turning into a senior player and leader here, I don't want to go anywhere.

"I'm happy and my family's happy here, I'm trying to stay as long as I can."

Hughes turned down a lucrative offer from the Warriors last year in favour of remaining under Craig Bellamy until the end of 2023.

The flashy playmaker is likely to be of interest to circling rivals come the end of this season should his future with the Storm remain undecided past next year.

“Jahrome is looking to secure his future and we’re hoping to revise his current deal,” Hughes' manager Tas Bartlett recently told News Corp.

“The Storm are in the box seat to keep Jahrome given he is already contracted. He is happy at the Storm, but if we can’t get a long-term deal done, we will look to the open market.

“The Dolphins are a genuine option for Jahrome, but Melbourne have an advantage in that he isn’t available for another year.

Having already lost hooker Brandon Smith to the Roosters from the end of 2022, the Storm will look to secure the services of playmaker duo Cameron Munster and Harry Grant along with Hughes for the long haul.