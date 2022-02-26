Teenaged Broncos sensation Selwyn Cobbo is tipped to land a healthy extension to stay on at Red Hill, with a $1 million figure already raised as a prospective signing price.

According to reports from News Corp, Brisbane and Cobbo's management have already commenced conversations regarding the 19-year-old's future.

Although Cobbo remains contracted to the former powerhouse until the cessation of the 2023 season, the Broncos are said to be keen to strike early for Cherbourg-born back given his seemingly limitless potential and the raft of potential poachers in the market.

With The Dolphins set to enter the fray for the former Wynnum Manly representative's services, Brisbane's brass are said to be taking no chances in letting Cobbo get away.

Speaking in regard to preliminary talks held with Cobbo's manager, Tas Bartlett, Brisbane legend and current club board member Darren Lockyer highlighted the Bronco's desire to sign the back well before November 1.

“It’s already been mentioned a few times his comparisons to Greg Inglis and Latrell, Selwyn certainly moves like that,” Lockyer said.

“He was school captain before he joined the Broncos, so that shows Selwyn has a good attitude and when you factor in his athleticism and his football awareness, we’re keen to keep him.”

Though the seven-figure price that has been raised for the teenager may seem excessive in the eyes of curmudgeons, the fee will be paid across three seasons if the Indigenous All Star agrees to the terms.

Cobbo is currently set to earn in the vicinity of $340,000 as he looks to add to his eight first-grade appearances across the course of the next two seasons.

While Broncos fans will be biting their nails right up until the Queenslander inks on, the talent likened to Inglis and Mitchell has previously stated he has no desire to move on from the River City.

“I grew up supporting the Broncos. I watched them every time they played and I always hoped I could play for them,” Cobbo was quoted by News Corp.

“I don’t really care about contracts at other clubs.

“I’m really worried about where I am now and I’m happy at the Broncos.

“Sometimes, passion is more important and I’m passionate about the Broncos and my football here.

“If everything is going well, I wouldn’t mind staying where I am.”

Given this stance, it is little wonder as to why recent reports suggest that the rich deal could be agreed upon as early as next month.

Cobbo and the Broncos are set to start their home-and-away campaign against South Sydney next month following their final trial hitout with North Queensland in Mackay on Saturday night.