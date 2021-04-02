The NRL is investigating another COVID biosecurity breach this time involving four Gold Coast Titans players.

The Daily Telegraph is reporting that Titans captain Kevin Proctor was playing the poker machines at the Locker Room Bar in Olympic Park on Thursday night without wearing a mask.

SEE ALSO: NRL launches investigation into potential COVID breach for stars who attended boxing fight

The club is currently staying in Sydney after leaving the Gold Coast due to the COVID outbreak and lockdown in the greater Brisbane area.

It’s also been reported Proctor was also joined by three other teammates for a short period.

Titans coach Justin Holbrook confirmed the club was aware of the issue and was working with the NRL to ascertain the facts around the matter.

“The club is aware of it and I’ll let them deal with it. They are things we need to stay on top of and be a bit more organised in that area,” Holbrook told NRL.com.

“But that’s the environment we’re in and it’s always changing. We’ve got to make sure we adapt as quick as we can.

“We definitely don’t do anything intentionally, that’s for sure. We all know with COVID-19 things change all the time and we’ve got to change with it. It’s important we get it right.”