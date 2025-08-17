The NRL will reportedly investigate an incident during the St George Illawarra Dragons' tight loss to the New Zealand Warriors in Auckland on Friday evening regarding the activation of the joint-venture's 18th man.

The Dragons lost three players to concussion in the first half, including two in the same tackle.

Forwards Jack de Belin, who was in his 250th game, and youngster Hamish Stewart, who will be the Dragons' likely lock next year when de Belin leaves for the Parramatta Eels, had a sickening head clash in attempting to make a tackle.

Both players were immediately ruled out of the game with Category 1 concussion symptoms.

Despite that - and the NRL rules stating an 18th man is allowed to be activated once two players are ruled out of a game with concussion - News Corp is reporting it took 15 minutes for the ground manager to confirm with the Red V that outside back Tyrell Sloan could be activated as an 18th man.

The winger didn't enter the game until well into the second half despite yet another concussion to Hame Sele later in the first 40 minutes, but it has still reportedly raised eyebrows, with the NRL to now work out exactly what - and why - it happened.

Despite the three concussions, the Dragons fought hard against the Warriors, eventually falling short by 14 points to 10.

The loss ends the mathematical chance of the Dragons playing finals footy in 2025, while the Warriors have snuck back into the top four for the time being after the Penrith Panthers failed to win two competition points earlier in the weekend during a golden point thriller against title favourites the Melbourne Storm.