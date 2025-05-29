The Dolphins have announced they have signed a new agreement with the Northern Territory government to ensure an NRL game continues to be played in the top end each year.

The Parramatta Eels, who hosted the Dolphins in Darwin in 2024, have called the city one of their home grounds for the last 12 years, but the agreement comes to an end this year, with the last game there pitting them against the Canberra Raiders.

In news that will come as a blessing to footy starved Territorians, the Dolphins have announced they will fill the void for the next three years, playing one of their 12 home games there in 2026, 2027 and 2028.

The Dolphins already split their home games, with ten in Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium, and two in Redcliffe at what is currently known as Kayo Stadium.

CEO Terry Reader said the move was a good opportunity for the Dolphins to connect with Darwin and the Northern Territory, and to grow their fan base there.

“The Dolphins know the Northern Territory well after playing a game there last year and have also been involved in several community engagement tours there with existing partners over the past two years," Reader said.

“We are excited about locking in three NRL matches in Darwin over the next three years and the opportunities that will provide us to continually engage with the people of the NT.

“The Dolphins were impressed with the number of supporters we had when we played there last year, and we are determined to grow both our number of fans and the game of rugby league in general across the Northern Territory.”

The Dolphins have already run clinics in Darwin and Katherine, and chief minister of the Territory Lia Finocchiaro said the club will continue investing in the Territory, while the move ensures elite sport continues to be played in Darwin.

“We're proud to continue delivering on our year of action, certainty and security by locking in our new NRL team for Territorians,” she said.

“Securing this three-year deal with the Dolphins demonstrates our commitment to top-tier sport in the Territory – a legacy the CLP started.

“The Dolphins are already part of the Territory community; they've run clinics in Darwin and Katherine, and we know they'll keep investing in our grassroots game and our people."