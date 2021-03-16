JAMES TEDESCO

Fullback Roosters ROUND 1 STATS 3

Tries 8

Tackle Breaks 148

All Run Metres

Many didn’t think it possible, but the competition’s premier fullback has kicked into another gear with a hattrick of tries against Manly.

BRETT MORRIS

Wing Roosters ROUND 1 STATS 3

Tries 297

All Run Metres 10

Tackles Made

Despite turning 35 in August, Morris remains one of the game’s leading wingers. Scored three tries against Manly on his way to 300 running metres.

JOSH MORRIS

Centre Roosters ROUND 1 STATS 1

Tries 1

Line Breaks 209

All Run Metres

Like his twin brother, is aging like fine wine. Scored a try and ran for over 200 metres with ball in hand during his sides’ comprehensive win against the Sea Eagles.

BRADMAN BEST

Centre Knights ROUND 1 STATS 1

Tries 1

Line Breaks 72

All Run Metres

Was having a game to remember before injury took him from the field early in the second half. Scored a try, broke three tackles, and had an effective tackle ratio of 100 percent.

BRIAN TO'O

Wing Panthers ROUND 1 STATS 1

Tries 184

All Run Metres 5

Tackles Made

The bustling winger caused North Queensland’s right edge nightmares all night. Scored a try, broke the line twice and busted through 12 tackle attempts.

CAMERON MUNSTER

Five-Eighth Storm ROUND 1 STATS 1

Tries 205

Kick Metres 1

Line Breaks

Alongside Ryan Papenhuyzen, was involved in everything during Melbourne’s first-half domination of South Sydney. Finished the game with a try and four tackle-breaks.

NATHAN CLEARY

Halfback Panthers ROUND 1 STATS 2

Try Assists 347

Kick Metres 1

LB Assists

Controlled the contest well, not giving a determined North Queensland side a sniff during the first half before taking them out of the contest altogether in the second stanza.

DANIEL SAIFITI

Prop Knights ROUND 1 STATS 174

All Run Metres 2

Tries 6

Tackle Breaks

Lead his side out during his first contest as captain in his 100th first-grade appearance. Scored two tries to make his day even more memorable in Newcastle’s 16-point victory against the Bulldogs.

REED MAHONEY

Hooker Eels ROUND 1 STATS 55

Tackles Made 1

Tries 1

LB Assists

Man of the match in his sides come from behind win against Brisbane. Scored a try, set up another, and capped off his stellar performance with 55 tackles.

ADDIN FONUA-BLAKE

Prop Warriors ROUND 1 STATS 202

All Run Metres 5

Tackle Breaks 4

Offloads

Hailed as one of the biggest signings in the club’s history, Addin Fonua-Blake proved club hierarchy right in a dominant performance against a big Gold Coast pack boasting the likes of David Fifita & Tino Fa’asuamaleaui.

TYSON FRIZELL

Second-Row Knights ROUND 1 STATS 34

Tackles Made 3

Tackle Breaks 180

All Run Metres

Looked right at home in his new team’s colours’. Ran for 180 metres and completed 34 tackles.

HUDSON YOUNG

Second-Row Raiders ROUND 1 STATS 35

Tackles Made 1

Tries 5

Tackle Breaks

Had a great matchup against the opposing Luciano Leilua during his sides’ 18-point victory over Wests. Scored a try and ran for over 100 metres with ball in hand.

JOSEPH TAPINE

Lock Raiders ROUND 1 STATS 3

Offloads 1

Try Assists 29

Tackles Made

Was damaging through the middle third of the field and was instrumental in two Canberra tries. Finished the contest with seven tackle breaks and 130 run metres.

