SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 24: James Tedesco poses during a Sydney Roosters NRL media opportunity at the Sydney Cricket Ground on September 24, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)
JAMES TEDESCO
Fullback
Roosters
ROUND 1 STATS
3
Tries
8
Tackle Breaks
148
All Run Metres

Many didn’t think it possible, but the competition’s premier fullback has kicked into another gear with a hattrick of tries against Manly.

BRETT MORRIS
Wing
Roosters
ROUND 1 STATS
3
Tries
297
All Run Metres
10
Tackles Made

Despite turning 35 in August, Morris remains one of the game’s leading wingers. Scored three tries against Manly on his way to 300 running metres.

JOSH MORRIS
Centre
Roosters
ROUND 1 STATS
1
Tries
1
Line Breaks
209
All Run Metres

Like his twin brother, is aging like fine wine. Scored a try and ran for over 200 metres with ball in hand during his sides’ comprehensive win against the Sea Eagles.

BRADMAN BEST
Centre
Knights
ROUND 1 STATS
1
Tries
1
Line Breaks
72
All Run Metres

Was having a game to remember before injury took him from the field early in the second half. Scored a try, broke three tackles, and had an effective tackle ratio of 100 percent.

BRIAN TO'O
Wing
Panthers
ROUND 1 STATS
1
Tries
184
All Run Metres
5
Tackles Made

The bustling winger caused North Queensland’s right edge nightmares all night. Scored a try, broke the line twice and busted through 12 tackle attempts.

CAMERON MUNSTER
Five-Eighth
Storm
ROUND 1 STATS
1
Tries
205
Kick Metres
1
Line Breaks

Alongside Ryan Papenhuyzen, was involved in everything during Melbourne’s first-half domination of South Sydney. Finished the game with a try and four tackle-breaks.

NATHAN CLEARY
Halfback
Panthers
ROUND 1 STATS
2
Try Assists
347
Kick Metres
1
LB Assists

Controlled the contest well, not giving a determined North Queensland side a sniff during the first half before taking them out of the contest altogether in the second stanza.

DANIEL SAIFITI
Prop
Knights
ROUND 1 STATS
174
All Run Metres
2
Tries
6
Tackle Breaks

Lead his side out during his first contest as captain in his 100th first-grade appearance. Scored two tries to make his day even more memorable in Newcastle’s 16-point victory against the Bulldogs.

REED MAHONEY
Hooker
Eels
ROUND 1 STATS
55
Tackles Made
1
Tries
1
LB Assists

Man of the match in his sides come from behind win against Brisbane. Scored a try, set up another, and capped off his stellar performance with 55 tackles.

ADDIN FONUA-BLAKE
Prop
Warriors
ROUND 1 STATS
202
All Run Metres
5
Tackle Breaks
4
Offloads

Hailed as one of the biggest signings in the club’s history, Addin Fonua-Blake proved club hierarchy right in a dominant performance against a big Gold Coast pack boasting the likes of David Fifita & Tino Fa’asuamaleaui.

TYSON FRIZELL
Second-Row
Knights
ROUND 1 STATS
34
Tackles Made
3
Tackle Breaks
180
All Run Metres

Looked right at home in his new team’s colours’. Ran for 180 metres and completed 34 tackles.

HUDSON YOUNG
Second-Row
Raiders
ROUND 1 STATS
35
Tackles Made
1
Tries
5
Tackle Breaks

Had a great matchup against the opposing Luciano Leilua during his sides’ 18-point victory over Wests. Scored a try and ran for over 100 metres with ball in hand.

JOSEPH TAPINE
Lock
Raiders
ROUND 1 STATS
3
Offloads
1
Try Assists
29
Tackles Made

Was damaging through the middle third of the field and was instrumental in two Canberra tries. Finished the contest with seven tackle breaks and 130 run metres.

Interchange

  1. Ryan Papenhuyzen (Melbourne Storm) 
  2. Junior Paulo (Parramatta Eels)
  3. Tohu Harris (Newzealand Warriors)
  4. Latrell Mitchell (South Sydney Rabbitohs)