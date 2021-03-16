Fullback
Tries
Tackle Breaks
All Run Metres
Many didn’t think it possible, but the competition’s premier fullback has kicked into another gear with a hattrick of tries against Manly.
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
Despite turning 35 in August, Morris remains one of the game’s leading wingers. Scored three tries against Manly on his way to 300 running metres.
Centre
Tries
Line Breaks
All Run Metres
Like his twin brother, is aging like fine wine. Scored a try and ran for over 200 metres with ball in hand during his sides’ comprehensive win against the Sea Eagles.
Centre
Tries
Line Breaks
All Run Metres
Was having a game to remember before injury took him from the field early in the second half. Scored a try, broke three tackles, and had an effective tackle ratio of 100 percent.
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
The bustling winger caused North Queensland’s right edge nightmares all night. Scored a try, broke the line twice and busted through 12 tackle attempts.
Five-Eighth
Tries
Kick Metres
Line Breaks
Alongside Ryan Papenhuyzen, was involved in everything during Melbourne’s first-half domination of South Sydney. Finished the game with a try and four tackle-breaks.
Halfback
Try Assists
Kick Metres
LB Assists
Controlled the contest well, not giving a determined North Queensland side a sniff during the first half before taking them out of the contest altogether in the second stanza.
Prop
All Run Metres
Tries
Tackle Breaks
Lead his side out during his first contest as captain in his 100th first-grade appearance. Scored two tries to make his day even more memorable in Newcastle’s 16-point victory against the Bulldogs.
Hooker
Tackles Made
Tries
LB Assists
Man of the match in his sides come from behind win against Brisbane. Scored a try, set up another, and capped off his stellar performance with 55 tackles.
Prop
All Run Metres
Tackle Breaks
Offloads
Hailed as one of the biggest signings in the club’s history, Addin Fonua-Blake proved club hierarchy right in a dominant performance against a big Gold Coast pack boasting the likes of David Fifita & Tino Fa’asuamaleaui.
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Tackle Breaks
All Run Metres
Looked right at home in his new team’s colours’. Ran for 180 metres and completed 34 tackles.
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Tries
Tackle Breaks
Had a great matchup against the opposing Luciano Leilua during his sides’ 18-point victory over Wests. Scored a try and ran for over 100 metres with ball in hand.
Lock
Offloads
Try Assists
Tackles Made
Was damaging through the middle third of the field and was instrumental in two Canberra tries. Finished the contest with seven tackle breaks and 130 run metres.
Interchange
- Ryan Papenhuyzen (Melbourne Storm)
- Junior Paulo (Parramatta Eels)
- Tohu Harris (Newzealand Warriors)
- Latrell Mitchell (South Sydney Rabbitohs)