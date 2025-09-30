Despite officiating six of the eight NRL finals games from the bunker to date, Chris Butler has been dumped from the role for the grand final, while Grant Atkins will referee his first decider.\n\nAll signs were pointing towards Ashley Klein being the on-field referee to be supported by Chris Butler in the bunker, as was the case in a match each across the last two weekends, and during the State of Origin series this year.\n\nBut that's not the way things have landed, with the NRL confirming Atkins will take on-field duties in the decider between the Brisbane Broncos and Melbourne Storm, while Klein will be relegated into the bunker role.\n\nButler's position in the bunker for six of the eight finals games so far has been part of the NRL's renewed push to limit the number of officials taking charge of the video screens.\n\nA number of questionable decisions over the last two weekends could have contributed to the decision to replace Butler, while Klein being relegated from an on-field role was likely brought about by an eyebrow-raising performance in Friday evening's preliminary final between the Melbourne Storm and Cronulla Sharks in the Victorian capital.\n\nAtkins will be supported by Chris Sutton and Dave Munro on the sideline.\n\nIn the earlier games, the women's decider will be controlled by Belinda Sharpe, with Chris Butler taking to the bunker for that game, while the State Championship between the New Zealand Warriors and Burleigh Bears will be controlled by this year's NRL debutant Jarrod Cole, with Liam Kennedy in the bunker.\n\nCole is widely regarded as the best referee within the Queensland Rugby League ranks, having officiated a number of QLD Cup grand finals, while Sharpe continues to hold her status as the number one female referee in the game.\n\nHere are all the appointments for grand final day.\nNRL men's grand final: Melbourne Storm vs Brisbane Broncos\nReferee: Grant Atkins\nTouch judges: Chris Sutton and David Munro\nBunker official: Ashley Klein\nNRL women's grand final: Sydney Roosters vs Brisbane Broncos\nReferee: Belinda Sharpe\nTouch judges: Ethan Klein and Rochelle Tamarua\nBunker official: Chris Butler\nState Championship: New Zealand Warriors vs Burleigh Bears\nReferee: Jarrod Cole\nTouch judges: Kieren Irons and Nick Pelgrave\nBunker official: Liam Kennedy