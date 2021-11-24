Manly Sea Eagles' prop Josh Aloiai has reportedly become the first NRL player to test positive to COVID.

The positive test, will not only mean the NRL will have to deal with a COVID-positive player for the first time, but will also cause the cancellation of his boxing bout against former Cronulla Shark Paul Gallen.

It's understood the test will have no implications on the Sea Eagles at this stage, with the club not yet back training and Aloiai away from the playing group as he prepared for the fight with Gallen.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Aloiai fell ill on Monday after a training session for the fight, and is now being treated for COVID-19.

The report makes it clear that Aloiai's vaccination status is unknown, although it's unclear whether Manly's squad was fully vaccinated, or still had players holding out for the jab.

The report suggests promoter Matt Rose will try to reschedule the fight and card for January, but Aloiai will be well into pre-season training by that stage. Rose said he will likely have to find a new opponent for Gallen, who has been involved in a vicious war of words with Aloiai in the lead up to the fight.

“Health and safety comes first with the boxers,” Rose told the publication.

“Still the news is pretty devastating. Gal has trained so hard for so long.

“He had an awesome card with the pro debut of Harry Garside."

According to Fox Sports, former Wests Tiger and new Featherstone Rovers recruit Joseph Leilua tested positive several days ago.

The duo have been training together, with Leilua included on the undercard.

The fight was scheduled for December 10 in Newcastle.