Usman Khawaja is used to swinging for sixes, but this time around he's raising the bat to knock the NRL to the boundary after backing rugby league players amidst the CBA drama.

The cricketing star lined up for photos alongside Brisbane captain Adam Reynolds at the Gabba on Thursday, the venue where the Broncos will take three games this season, but spent more time discussing the CBA than taking glamour shots.

The batter is no stranger to tough conversations around collective bargaining agreements, Khawaja is a member of the Australian Cricketers Association, and has clashed with Cricket Australia over similar issues in the past.

“Looking at reports and what the players are saying, they're not really asking for too much,” Khawaja said.

“They're not asking for more, they're just asking for what they think is fair, and there's nothing wrong with that.

“We stood by a revenue share model, and Cricket Australia were trying to change it. We didn't ask for any more, we didn't ask for anything different, we just asked for the revenue share model at the time and I think that ended up working best for everyone.

“We're all partners in the game. That's what worked really well for cricket, and as a player, always stand by your players and your mates.

“As much as we love this game. there's no game without the players.”

While both sides know what they want and where they stand, Khawaja believes simply being open and honest about the situation is the best route to a solution.