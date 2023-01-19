Usman Khawaja is used to swinging for sixes, but this time around he's raising the bat to knock the NRL to the boundary after backing rugby league players amidst the CBA drama.
The cricketing star lined up for photos alongside Brisbane captain Adam Reynolds at the Gabba on Thursday, the venue where the Broncos will take three games this season, but spent more time discussing the CBA than taking glamour shots.
The batter is no stranger to tough conversations around collective bargaining agreements, Khawaja is a member of the Australian Cricketers Association, and has clashed with Cricket Australia over similar issues in the past.
“Looking at reports and what the players are saying, they're not really asking for too much,” Khawaja said.
“They're not asking for more, they're just asking for what they think is fair, and there's nothing wrong with that.
“We stood by a revenue share model, and Cricket Australia were trying to change it. We didn't ask for any more, we didn't ask for anything different, we just asked for the revenue share model at the time and I think that ended up working best for everyone.
“We're all partners in the game. That's what worked really well for cricket, and as a player, always stand by your players and your mates.
“With all associations ... you just want clarity and openness,” he said.
“If you ask to see the books, you just want them to be open and honest, and just show you that books to know what's going on so you can actually make a fair assessment.
“Sometimes that gets lost. With cricket it has in the past. I know for a fact just talking to a few of the players in the NRL, sometimes that sort of clarity gets lost. You don't get to see everything that's going on.
“Once you can get that and everyone can come to a reasonable decision … that's a big part of it.
“I'm sure this will work out, it has to, The footy season's coming in March and if it doesn't (work out), then we don't have footy.”
The Broncos will play three mid-season games at the Gabba whilst Suncorp Stadium is unavailable due to the FIFA Women's World Cup being played across the country in July through to the end of August.