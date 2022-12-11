The ex-wife of one of the NRL's biggest stars is facing as many as three years in jail after the woman was charged with sharing revenge porn of her husband and his new partner.

The international player made a complaint to police two months ago after his former partner threatened to release the footage she discovered on their shared cloud account, with the player reportedly saving several explicit photographs and images with his new partner on the account.

Police are alleging that a friend of the ex-partner's young child was playing on an iPad when the material was discovered and brought to attention, which saw the woman ring her ex-husband enraged, to tell him how gross the material was, especially on an iPad shared with children.

The player then lodged a formal complaint with the police, who allege that the woman threatened to distribute the material during the phone call.

The police raided the woman's house on October 21st, discovering that she had recorded several images and videos of the played engaged in sexual acts, as well as forwarding part of a video to a third party.

The woman is set to fight the charges in court, claiming the third party she sent the footage to was the parent of the child that discovered it initially on the iPad.

The names of all involved parties aren't allowed to be publicly released due to revenge porn laws, and the details can only be released due to a non-publication ruling being lifted by lawyers representing The Sunday Telegraph.

The woman's lawyer is putting in pleas of not-guilty to both charges, which each carry a maximum three-year jail sentence and an $11,000 fine.

New laws state that courts can take significant bounds to “recover, delete or destroy images taken or distributed without consent", and a failure to do so can add an extra two years and $5,500 to the penalty.

The issue is still ongoing within courts.