The NRL is set to rubber stamp a contract frenzy that would see all player deals extended until December 31 this year, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The league reportedly sent a written letter to every club on Wednesday in reference to the November 1 deadline – the date which off-contract players can sign with other clubs.

Given the the competition is expected to resume later this year and potentially play through December, the NRL has had its hand forced in taking this measure.

It is a move that could send every cub into chaos and unlock a contract circus on the eve of the 20201 season, with 180 players coming off-contract.

It means the likes of Jai Arrow and Tyson Frizell would not be able to join their new clubs until January.

“It will be a circus – absolute chaos,” one NRL club CEO told The Daily Telegraph.

“If the season runs until December, as suggested, we will have players linking with their new club in January – which once they are given time-off to recover from whatever football we play this year, will be less than two months before we start again.

“I foresee mass movement of players as every club works under to adjust their roster and operate within the restraints of a tightened salary cap and in a time frame of high-pressure due to the short amount of time between December 31 and March for the 2021 season.”