The NRL is preparing to step in to resolve the ongoing contract impasse between the Melbourne Storm and Parramatta Eels over outside back Zac Lomax.

Lomax has been left in limbo since Parramatta agreed to release him from the final three years of his contract, with one key condition, which is that he cannot play for a rival NRL club without the Eels' permission during that period.

The situation has become more complicated after Lomax's proposed switch to rebel rugby competition R360 was delayed, with the breakaway league's launch pushed back to 2028.

That delay has reignited Lomax's desire to return to the NRL, with Melbourne emerging as his preferred destination.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the negotiations have confirmed the Storm offered Parramatta around $200,000 in compensation, an amount considered reasonable by market standards.

The Canterbury Bulldogs, for example, paid Wests Tigers $165,000 last season to secure Lachlan Galvin mid-year.

However, Parramatta have so far rejected the offer, while Melbourne have also knocked back suggestions of including star winger Xavier Coates as part of any deal.

With negotiations at a stalemate, the NRL is now prepared to intervene should the Eels continue to refuse what is deemed a “reasonable” offer, either from Melbourne or another rival club.

The Storm's pursuit of Lomax comes at a critical time.

Melbourne has already lost several players from last year's grand final side, with Ryan Papenhuyzen and Nelson Asofa-Solomona granted early releases, while Eli Katoa will miss the entire 2026 season following emergency surgery after repeated head knocks.

Melbourne is reluctant to lose any further representative-calibre talent, but remains firm on adding Lomax, whose versatility across the backline is seen as a major asset.

His ability to cover centre and wing would also ease the load on Will Warbrick, who battled concussion symptoms last season, and allow young fullback Sua Fa'alogo to be managed carefully throughout the year.

The NRL has declined to comment publicly, while Lomax's lawyer, Ramy Qutami, has also remained silent on the matter.