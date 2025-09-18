The 2025 NRL season has seen parties from every area of the league be scrutinised; however, it hasn't been the players or the coaches who have copped the most criticism, it's the referees.\r\n\r\nIt has now been reported by the Daily Telegraph that a third of the NRL's full-time referee squad have been moved on ahead of 2026, leaving many men's and women's futures in limbo.\r\n\r\nOne of the departing officials, Darian Furner, has retired due to health reasons, and will be taking on a full-time role as a referees development officer with the NRL.\r\n\r\nWhile Furner's departure was expected, the other five referees were told their contracts would not be renewed.\r\n\r\nThe axed officials' contracts will expire on November 30, and while they won't get the opportunity to referee full-time, they can be appointed as casual sideline officials in the NRL or other areas of the game.\r\n\r\nAccording to the Daily Telegraph, one referee is concerned that the restructure is part of a mass casualisation of the NRL's current officials, and is a cost-cutting exercise at head office.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_214070" align="alignnone" width="2560"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 06: Apisai Koroisau of the Tigers is sent to the sin bin by referee Peter Gough during the round 27 NRL match between Wests Tigers and Parramatta Eels at Campbelltown Stadium, on September 06, 2024, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jeremy Ng\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nThe official fears it could impact the quality of performances moving forward, with expectations on match officials already high.\r\n\r\nThe clean-out of referees is set to be the biggest the NRL has had in years, with the league expected to introduce some new faces to the pitch.\r\n\r\n"Just like any team, the NRL has a responsibility to create opportunities for new emerging talent and replenish the officiating squad to optimise performance,” an NRL spokesman told the Daily Telegraph.\r\n\r\n"The NRL is committed to providing opportunities for the next generation of emerging referees."\r\n\r\nThe spokesperson assured the referees removed from their roles this year will be supported heading into 2026.\r\n\r\n"The NRL has been working with the departing members of the squad to assist them with transition back to the general workforce and officiating at other levels of the game should they wish to do so."