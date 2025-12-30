Canterbury Bulldogs director of football Phil Gould has revealed more rule changes could be coming the NRL's way in 2026.

Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Gould suggested the game could be about to change again.

"Rule changes..." Gould wrote.

"Word on the street suggests, we have plenty of rule changes heading out way...

"Funny game rugby league."

The three-line social media post could be hinting at changes around the kick-off, which has been an area under the microscope in recent times as head knocks and concussions have become an increasingly large issue for the code.

The idea of forcibly shorter kick-offs, or scrapping them altogether, has been floated in recent times, with the NRL weighing up all options following a rise in the number of head clashes when forwards take the first hit up of a set off the dead ball line.

The NRL has already seen rule changes around kick-offs in recent times, with teams encouraged into short kick-offs and drop outs by rules which mean they avoid a penalty when it goes wrong.

News Corp are reporting four key rule changes are being considered by the code.

Kick-offs

While kick-offs are expected to remain, it's understood the team conceding a try will be given the right to decide whether to kick-off or receive the football in the following set.

Match day squads

Teams are set to be increased from 17 with an 18th man to 19. This will be done with interchanges to remain at eight.

Teams will have greater flexibility to determine their match day squads, and will be less reliant on injuries not causing havoc or ruining games.

Seven-tackle sets

Seven-tackle sets were initially brought in to penalise teams for kicking the ball dead, however, knock ons in the in goal have wound up having the same result.

This will be removed moving forward per the report, with players knocking on over the goal line in the act of scoring no longer giving away a tackle zero.

Six again

The six again rule is set to be expanded to allow teams to receive the go ahead set restart rather than a penalty when an offence is committed outside their own 20-metre zone.

Previously, this was the 40-metre line.

The NRL have not indicated rule changes are coming for 2026, but typically confirm the status of the rule book for the upcoming season in January, meaning an announcement should be imminent.