The NRL have confirmed referees for Round 18.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Cronulla Sharks

Referee: Adam Gee

Touch judges: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Michael Wise

Bunker official: Gerard Sutton

Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamsi

Standby touch judge: Taylor Worth

Parramatta Eels vs New Zealand Warriors

Referee: Todd Smith

Touch judges: Kasey Badger and Darian Furner

Bunker official: Chris Butler

Standby referee: Kasey Badger

Standby touch judge: Kieren Irons

Sydney Roosters vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Referee: Grant Atkins

Touch judges: Liam Kennedy and Wyatt Raymond

Bunker official: Ashley Klein

Standby referee: Liam Kennedy

Standby touch judge: Ben Teague

Manly Sea Eagles vs Newcastle Knights

Referee: Gerard Sutton

Touch judges: Nick Morel and Jon Stone

Bunker official: Chris Butler

Standby referee: Jon Stone

Standby touch judge: Damian Brady

Gold Coast Titans vs Brisbane Broncos

Referee: Chris Sutton

Touch judges: Nick Pelgrave and Tyson Brough

Bunker official: Kasey Badger

Standby referee: Matt Noyen

Standby touch judge: Matt Noyen

Wests Tigers vs Penrith Panthers

Referee: Peter Gough

Touch judges: Belinda Sharpe and Cameron Paddy

Bunker official: Gerard Sutton

Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe

Standby touch judge: Clayton Wills

Melbourne Storm vs Canberra Raiders

Referee: Ashley Klein

Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Phil Henderson

Bunker official: Grant Atkins

Standby referee: Wyatt Raymond

Standby touch judge: Wyatt Raymond

Canterbury Bulldogs vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Referee: Chris Butler

Touch judges: David Munro and Kieren Irons

Bunker official: Adam Gee

Standby referee: David Munro

Standby touch judge: Jake Sutherland