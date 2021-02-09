The New Zealand Warriors are the latest NRL rival to join the race for out-of-contract Storm fullback Jahrome Hughes, as Nathan Brown begins his search to replace Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

The departing Warriors skipper signed a two-year deal with Super Rugby side the Auckland Blues that will begin in 2022, leaving their rugby league neighbours scrambling to find a suitable successor by the season’s end.

It's official now! Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has signed with Auckland Rugby and The Blues until 2023. Who is pumped to see RTS wear the Blue and White Hoops this NPC season? For more info: https://t.co/SC19azq5nY#AucklandRugby #BuildingBetterMoments #Thisisnotajoke pic.twitter.com/LE0Q9fB3at — Auckland Rugby (@AucklandRugby) February 5, 2021

Hughes has looked to weigh up his options over the off-season and will now have his management open the floor to a number of reported suitors despite the Storm hoping to extend the 26-year-old’s contract.

The former Titans and Cowboys playmaker was an integral part of Melbourne’s premiership campaign last season, playing 19 games in the No.7 jumper for Craig Bellamy.

While a similar role will be on offer to remain in Victoria, Hughes could be tempted by the fortunes of playing at fullback with the Warriors.

Speaking to The Big Sports Breakfast, Dean Ritchie revealed the Warriors will be looking to pry Hughes across the Tasman in hope of landing a replacement for Tuivasa-Sheck.

“Hughes is off-contract at the end of the year and Melbourne want to keep him,” Richie said.

“There is talk around the Warriors who are losing Roger Tuivasa-Sheck that they are interested in him and want to play him as fullback.

“His manager hopes to have some suitors by the end of the week, so they can start to move forward in terms of negotiations.”

Richie added that the thought of returning to the No.1 jumper would greatly appeal to Hughes, who would come at a significant cost to lure away from Melbourne.

“The Warriors haven’t come forward officially yet and said we want him, but if you speak to those in and around the Melbourne Storm they think that the Warriors will have a crack at him,” Ritchie said.

“He is a halfback, but he has played fullback as a kid and for the Storm and clearly there is a spot there with Tuivasa-Sheck moving on.

“He would cost a lot of money, but he would be a great player and if the Warriors want a high profile player to replace Tuivasa-Sheck he may well be the man.”