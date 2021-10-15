The NRL are reportedly set to swing a radical change to the way the transfer market operates.

The NRL transfer market has been something of a mess for many years, with players able to sign contracts a full year before they play for the clubs.

November 1 in the year prior to their contract expiring is the date players are currently allowed to negotiate with other clubs.

That is going to be something of a free for all this year with a 17th club in the Redcliffe Dolphins joining the competition, with Wayne Bennett set to coach the side.

Over 150 players off-contract will be allowed to begin negotiating with other clubs from that date.

But The Daily Telegraph's David Riccio told SEN Radio that the current system gives the AFL an enormous edge, and the NRL may look to bring in more set in stone transfer windows for players in the future.

“To an effect, this is where the AFL has an edge on the NRL in the off-season,” Riccio said.

“They have their drafts, they have their trade windows, which helps the AFL stay in the news for fans and on the back pages of every paper in Victoria, WA and SA with AFL coverage.

“This is where the NRL want to go with the opportunity to look at transfer windows to keep fans engaged through the off-season.

“The interest in recruitment and player movement is so fascinating for fans, and if rugby league can have the focus and the discussion points on them for 12 months of the year, they will look at that.

“They are looking at that, the point of transfer windows.”