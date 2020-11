The NRL has released the full fixture for the 2021 season.

Following a chaotic 2020 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league will return to normality in the new year.

Check out the full fixture below!

Round 1 (March 11-14):

Storm v Rabbitohs, AAMI Park, Thursday 8.05pm

Knights v Bulldogs, McDonald Jones Stadium, Friday 6pm

Broncos v Eels, Suncorp Stadium, Friday 8.05pm

Warriors v Titans, Mt Smart Stadium, Saturday 3pm

Roosters v Sea Eagles, Sydney Cricket Ground, Saturday 5.30pm

Panthers v Cowboys, Panthers Stadium, Saturday 7.35pm

Raiders v Tigers, GIO Stadium, Sunday 4.05pm

Dragons v Sharks, Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, Sunday 6.15pm

Round 2 (March 18-21):

Eels v Storm, Bankwest Stadium, Thursday 8.05pm

Warriors v Knights, Mt Smart Stadium, Friday 6pm

Titans v Broncos, Cbus Super Stadium, Friday 8.05pm

Bulldogs v Panthers, Bankwest Stadium, Saturday 3pm

Sea Eagles v Rabbitohs, Lottoland, Saturday 5.30pm

Cowboys v Dragons, Qld Country Bank Stadium, Saturday 7.35pm

Tigers v Roosters, Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Sunday 4.05pm

Sharks v Raiders, Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, Sunday 6.15pm

Round 3 (March 25-28):

Panthers v Storm, Panthers Stadium, Thursday 8.05pm

Dragons v Sea Eagles, WIN Stadium, Friday 6pm

Rabbitohs v Roosters, ANZ Stadium, Friday 8.05pm

Raiders v Warriors, GIO Stadium, Saturday 3pm

Broncos v Bulldogs, Suncorp Stadium, Saturday 5.30pm

Eels v Sharks, Bankwest Stadium, Saturday 7.35pm

Knights v Tigers, McDonald Jones Stadium, Sunday 4.05pm

Cowboys v Titans, Qld Country Bank Stadium, Sunday 6.15pm

Round 4 (April 1-5):

Sea Eagles v Panthers, Lottoland, Thursday 8.05pm

Bulldogs v Rabbitohs, ANZ Stadium, Friday 4.05pm

Storm v Broncos, AAMI Park, Friday 8.05pm

Sharks v Cowboys, Sunshine Coast Stadium, Saturday 5.30pm

Titans v Raiders, Cbus Super Stadium, Saturday 7.35pm

Knights v Dragons, McDonald Jones Stadium, Sunday 4.05pm

Roosters v Warriors, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sunday 6.15pm

Tigers v Eels, Bankwest Stadium, Monday 4pm

Round 5 (April 8-11):

Rabbitohs v Broncos, ANZ Stadium, Thursday 7.50pm

Warriors v Sea Eagles, Mt Smart Stadium, Friday 6pm

Panthers v Raiders, Panthers Stadium, Friday 7.55pm

Titans v Knights, Cbus Super Stadium, Saturday 3pm

Bulldogs v Storm, HBF Park, Perth, Saturday 5.30pm

Roosters v Sharks, Central Coast Stadium, Saturday 7.35pm

Tigers v Cowboys, Leichhardt Oval, Sunday 4.05pm

Eels v Dragons, Bankwest Stadium, Sunday 6.15pm