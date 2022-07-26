Ashley Klein has officially been dropped from all match officiating duties for Round 20 after his bunker howler cost the Wests Tigers a win over the North Queensland Cowboys on Sunday.

The NRL released their referee appointments for the weekend coming on Tuesday afternoon with Klein - who recently refereed the State of Origin series - missing.

Intriguingly however, Chris Butler, who was the on-field referee in the game and allowed for a captain's challenge that the NRL have since cleared, although the Tigers have not yet accepted, has survived and will referee the Knights and Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon.

Grant Atkins could have been the other official in the headlights this week after, in conjunction with on-field official Klein, clearing Dale Finucane's shot on Stephen Crichton in the Panthers-Sharks game from the bunker. He has survived though and will referee the Sea Eagles and Roosters, before serving in the bunker for the Eels and Panthers game on Friday evening.

Todd Smith's standing in the game continues to grow, landing the Western Sydney derby to referee, while Gerard Sutton has the other big game this weekend between the Sharks and Rabbitohs in the Shire on Saturday evening.

Full list of Round 20 match officials

Manly Sea Eagles vs Sydney Roosters

Referee: Grant Atkins

Touch judges: Chris Sutton and David Munro

Bunker official: Gerard Sutton

Standby referee: Chris Sutton

Standby touch judge: Damian Brady

New Zealand Warriors vs Melbourne Storm

Referee: Peter Gough

Touch judges: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Liam Kennedy

Bunker official: Adam Gee

Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski

Standby touch judge: Paki Pakinson

Penrith Panthers vs Parramatta Eels

Referee: Todd Smith

Touch judges: Matt Noyen and Kasey Badger

Bunker official: Grant Atkins

Standby referee: Matt Noyen

Standby touch judge: Tom Cambourn

Gold Coast Titans vs Canberra Raiders

Referee: Ben Cummins

Touch judges: Wyatt Raymond and Nick Morel

Bunker official: Kasey Badger

Standby referee: Wyatt Raymond

Standby touch judge: Dan Schwass

Cronulla Sharks vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Referee: Gerard Sutton

Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Jon Stone

Bunker official: Chris Butler

Standby referee: Drew Oultram

Standby touch judge: Nick Beashel

Brisbane Broncos vs Wests Tigers

Referee: Adam Gee

Touch judges: Michael Wise and Nick Pelgrave

Bunker official: Nick Pelgrave

Standby referee: Jarrod Cole

Standby touch judge: Grant Atkins

Newcastle Knights vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Referee: Chris Butler

Touch judges: Darian Furner and David Munro

Bunker official: Kasey Badger

Standby referee: Darian Furner

Standby touch judge: Martin Jones

St George Illawarra Dragons vs North Queensland Cowboys

Referee: Chris Sutton

Touch judges: Phil Henderson and Belinda Sharpe

Bunker official: Gerard Sutton

Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe

Standby touch judge: Cameron Paddy