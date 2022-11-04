The NRL have confirmed that no game will be played in the US to kick-off the 2023 season, although the plan is still very much in motion for the game to occur in 2024.

The push to host a game in the United States of America has been on and off for a number of years, but was ultimately put on the backburner during the coronavirus pandemic.

The idea gained momentum again this year ahead of the 2023 season kicking off, with the Manly Sea Eagles and South Sydney Rabbitohs originally thought to be the two clubs interested.

While interest among clubs waned the longer the discussions continued, it was understood a number of clubs were potentially considering it as an option, if not for 2023, then at least for 2024.

2024 is now where the NRL stand, with CEO Andrew Abdo telling The Sydney Morning Herald that they don't want to rush any possible move to gain popularity in the United States of America.

“We are committed to a five-year plan to grow the NRL in the United States market and will aim to play at least one game in the US in 2024,” said NRL CEO Andrew Abdo.

“It is extremely important we don't rush this process. It's not about playing a game there as soon as possible. This strategy needs to be about ensuring we have an ongoing presence in the US market.

"We know we have clubs on board, we have stadiums across the US available and our broadcasters and other stakeholders are very supportive of our ambitions.

“The Commission and I will continue to work hard on this to ensure we have a program for growth focussed on the long term.

“That's why we've decided to launch in 2024. Rushing to schedule a single game in early 2023 would not be beneficial without the five-year strategy already in place.”

It's understood that even if the game wasn't to occur in the United States, the NRL are still keen to stage a game outside of Australia and New Zealand in 2024.