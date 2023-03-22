1997 NRL premiership winner Matthew Johns has expressed his concerns for the North Queensland Cowboys after back-to-back losses.

Heading into the 2023 NRL season a lot of eyes were on the Cowboys after they finished one win away from making the 2022 Grand Final.

However, since the season has begun they have been underwhelming suffering straight losses to the Broncos and Warriors.

Although it is only Round 3, Matthew Johns expressed his concern for the club on SEN 1170 The Round Up.

"The Cowboys have got some real problems as far as attitude is concerned," Johns said.

"I would say 75% of their energy is exerted on attack, they've got little focus on defence."

"All the most important areas to win a football game, they're considerably worse than last year."

The former Knights' superstar stated that their attack has been their undoing.

Johns believes the club has put too much trust in their attacking style of play and they have no thought of keeping the ball in their hands.

"They trust their attacking brands too much," he said.

"That's, in my opinion, how the Cowboys… well that is how the Cowboys are playing, frivolous passing, no thought for ball retention."

"They just believe they can win the game on the back of attacking class. They could easily be 0-3."

"The area that would worry Todd Payten the most is that they start well and then as the game goes on and gets into the arm wrestle, the other side gets ascendancy."