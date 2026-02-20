New Zealand Warriors vs The Dolphins

Luke Hanson (Warriors)

Hanson's chances of making his NRL debut this year have surged following Te Maire Martin's injury, sidelining him for up to three months.

He is set to start at number six for the Warriors this week alongside Tanah Boyd—a combination that led the club's reserve-grade team to last season's premiership.

All eyes will be on Hanson to see if his running and ball-playing skills can match the intensity of a near full-strength Dolphins lineup, and eventuate in a round-one debut.

Jacob Laban (Warriors)

The New Zealand second-rower struck first for the Maori side on Sunday in the All Stars match.

Laban has previously shown his explosive running power off Luke Metcalf, with coach Andrew Webster now tasked to see if the rookie can continue this work ethic and pace with a more inexperienced spine.

The 21-year-old debuted for the club in 2024, and after totalling 12 games last season, is looking to be a regular in the Warriors top 19.

Taine Tuaupiki (Warriors)

The Warriors' back-up fullback is looking to change that status in 2026.

While it would appear likely Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad is going to start the year in the number one, he did spend some time in the centres during the second half of 2025 with Tuaupiki at the back.

He hasn't let anyone down, but maybe lacks some of the energy of the number one option. Will need to show plenty in this trial to push his case.

Trai Fuller (The Dolphins)

An intriguing start to the season is ahead for Trai Fuller.

Reports this week suggest he is going to play at fullback for the Dolphins, with Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow shuffling to the centres.

Given the Hammer is out this week, it's impossible to tell if that's what Kristian Woolf is actually planning or not, but this will be a great chance to impress for Fuller in the final hit out before kick-off.

Brad Schneider (Dolphins)

The journeyman half moves up to Redcliffe in a great move by the club for depth in the playmaking role. He will play a crucial role if Isaiya Katoa is called up for Origin duties this year.

A chief playmaking half, Schneider brings a cool head and featured heavily for the Panthers during 2024 when Nathan Cleary was out injured.

He will line up at dummy half this weekend against the Warriors which could be a suggestion where his long-term role in the team lies.

Zac Garton (Dolphins)

Zac Garton impressed in his limited play against the Titans, showing his ability as a ball-runner with four tackle breaks.

When the Dolphins started the second half on a high note and took the lead, Garton scored a try in the 55th minute to make the game 12-10 by finding space and heading through a gap.

In a side with injury-prone forwards, there is opportunity for the young Dolphin to get an opportunity sooner than later in first grade as he performs well in the pre-season.