12 teams will take to the park for the first time in 2026, while the four Las Vegas-bound teams have their final hit out before Round 1 in Week 2 of the NRL's pre-season challenge.

From players returning from injury, to those fighting for spots, and youngsters looking to impress, there will be plenty of storylines to follow out of the weekend ahead.

Here are all the key players to watch across every game.

The Dolphins vs Gold Coast Titans
Noah Fien (The Dolphins)
The son of former premiership winning player Nathan, Noah has caught the eye of talent scouts in Queensland as he has worked through the ranks. 

Recently named to the Queensland under-19 emerging State of Origin squad under the eye of Darius Boyd, the youngster, who like his old man has versatility, gains an opportunity in the Dolphins' first trial this weekend.

Certainly one to watch this weekend, but throughout the year as he likely becomes a QLD Cup regular.

Sialetili Faemani (Gold Coast Titans)
A rising star who has made the move from the Penrith Panthers to the Gold Coast Titans over the off-season, Faemani has come from the clouds to be considered a chance of playing in Round 1 for Josh Hannay's new-look side.

It was previously tipped that Jaylan De Groot and Jojo Fifita would be the walk up wingers for the Robina-based outfit when they clash with the Sharks in the opening round of the season.

Faemani has reportedly impressed during the pre-season though and will have a chance to show that on Thursday against the Dolphins.

A strong performance could have him in line for his NRL debut to open the campaign.

Zane Harrison (Gold Coast Titans)
As a teenager, Zane Harrison has been one of the most impressive playmakers on the rise in recent years. 

The club is playing the long game with their local junior, letting him grow more confidence and develop more maturity to be a game-managing halfback. 

If the Titans are looking to change their results and improve, they will need to make big calls during the season to bring in the 19-year-old who has shown signs of being able to bring calmness in a storm to pair with Jayden Campbell in the halves.

Intriguingly, he will also play halfback this weekend while Lachlan Ilias lines up at five-eighth.

Tom Gilbert (The Dolphins)
A battle-hardened skipper returning from injury will bring great confidence to a young forward pack.

The two-time Origin representative will be looking to build some consistency in staying on the paddock after disrupted seasons in the past.

In what will be a great moment for the Dolphins, he and Thomas Flegler will line up together on Thursday in their trial match, a great vote of confidence that will elevate his game to the next level.

[caption id="attachment_221803" align="alignnone" width="2560"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 07: Tom Gilbert of the Dolphins runs the ball during the round one NRL match between Dolphins and South Sydney Rabbitohs at CommBank Stadium on March 07, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nKlese Haas (Gold Coast Titans)\nMakes the move into the middle third for the start of the 2026 season, and could be in the mix for more minutes and responsibility, particularly given the season-ending ACL injury for Jaimin Jolliffe. \n\nThe brother of Payne Haas, Klese could also make a contract move at the end of the year, and whether it's for an upgrade or new club, he will be keen to put himself in the shop window.\n\nThe Titans will need him to step up his game massively in 2026 if they are going to prove successful, and fans will get a bit of a look into what he might be able to provide here after an off-season training in the middle third.\n\nCooper Bai (The Dolphins)\nA new contract, and a season long injury to Jaimin Jolliffe, will likely present an enormous opportunity for Cooper Bai throughout the 2026 season.\n\nHe gets a start at lock in the Titans' first trial against the Dolphins on Thursday, and will be looking to impress from the get-go.\n\nHe certainly did that in his NRL debut in the final round last year, and despite his age, he looks like he has all the tools to make something of a serious career in the NRL.\n\nThere will be plenty of attention on him too, given the nature of his contract, and the fact that he could well become a prime target for the PNG chiefs once they are allowed to begin negotiating with players from November 1.\n\nThomas Flegler (The Dolphins)\nThe last time Thomas Flegler played in the NRL was back in round five just two seasons ago. \n\nAfter being on the sidelines for almost two years with significant shoulder and nerve damage, the front-rower has been named to start on the bench against the Gold Coast Titans.\n\nThere has been plenty of anticipation for his return, and on Thursday night, fans will get to see Flegler run out on the field.\n\nThe 26-year-old will need games under his belt after being out of the game for so long, but with a healthy forward pack, another level to this Dolphins team could be unlocked for this season.\n\nCanberra Raiders vs Melbourne Storm\nDaine Laurie (Canberra Raiders)\nThe former Tiger and Panther is looking for a permanent spot in the Canberra Raiders side that finished at the top of the table last season.\n\nHaving signed a three-year deal late in the 2025 season, Laurie left Penrith, where he showed value as a backup fullback, to a Canberra side looking to solve the halves puzzle.\n\nWith battle-tested versatility at fullback and coming through the NRL ranks as a five-eighth, Laurie is competing for a spot in a talented side or potentially land one of the spots on the end of the interchange bench.\n\nMoses Leo (Melbourne Storm)\nThe Kiwi outside back spent a lot of last season managing shoulder and hamstring injuries, which slowed down his development in the Storm system.\n\nMoses Leo debuted for the Storm and played two games last season, while playing five games in the NSW Cup for the North Sydney Bears.\n\nWith the club chasing Zac Lomax this off-season, there is a clear need for outside backs to perform and to be durable for the club and with a lot of rugby union experience, particularly at the Olympics stage, there is an opportunity for the winger to showcase that he deserves a spot in the NRL.\n\nHugo Peel (Melbourne Storm)\nThe Storm continue to have young and upcoming talent, especially when key players leave the club, and Hugo Peel has a lot of offensive upside in his game that makes it not hard to see why he has NRL upside. \n\nOne of the more versatile young players on the rise, Peel's best position is fullback, but he has also shown glimpses of his ability to play wing, centre and five-eighth.\n\nAlthough Sua Fa'alogo will be the first to take a crack as the full-time number one for the Storm, he can play a role with and without the ball and could push for a debut later this year.\n\nCooper Clarke (Melbourne Storm)\nThe Storm's Under-19s Player of the Year in 2025 has club officials excited about his future in the NRL. \n\nCooper Clarke won the “Weapon of the Year” award in 2024 for his outstanding performance in the 2024 Mal Meninga Cup season, as well as represented the Blues in the Under 19s State of Origin last year and led the Storm to their club's first Jersey Flegg premiership and scored a try in the Grand Final\n\nStorm front-rower Josh King praised Clarke's improved fitness and his mobility, and although the club has addressed the front-row depth by signing Davvy Moale and Jack Hetherington, there is real confidence Clarke will make his debut in first grade.\n\nOwen Pattie (Canberra Raiders)\nThe crafty dummy half showed glimpses of being a serious game-breaker last year, with a booming kick and the ability to isolate markers; he's in for an impressive 2026 campaign.\n\nPlaying every game for the green machine last year, he was instrumental in their run for the Minor Premiership.\n\nHe finds himself in a three-way chase for the dummy half position, along with Jaiden Brailey and Tom Starling, and a strong trials run will go a long way to cementing himself in the side's 19. \n\n[caption id="attachment_221531" align="alignnone" width="2560"] CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 03: Owen Pattie of the Raiders in action during the round five NRL match between Canberra Raiders and Cronulla Sharks at GIO Stadium, on April 03, 2025, in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Mark Nolan\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nVena Patuki-Case (Canberra Raiders)\nThe Raiders junior made his way to the NSW Cup side last year after coming up through the club's junior pathways.\n\nVena Patuki-Case is a front-rower with size and a lot of energy, and in 16 NSW Cup games, he managed to score three tries.\n\nWith Josh Papalii's career nearly at the end and Trey Mooney having left for Newcastle, there is an opportunity for the 21-year-old to impress Ricky Stuart this season.\n\nNorth Queensland Cowboys vs Penrith Panthers\nMason Barber (North Queensland Cowboys)\nMason Barber made a strong impression against the Bulldogs in the Cowboys' first trial match with his agility and ability to break the game open with a great understanding of when to attack space.\n\nThis weekend, he will be playing his second rugby league game in 18 months after having shoulder reconstruction surgery.\n\nCurrently on a one-year development contract this season, Barber has the opportunity to showcase his tools as a fullback of the future.\n\nJaxen Edgar (Penrith Panthers)\nJaxen Edgar made his first grade debut in round 26 of last season against the Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs and showcased his speed, agility and elite try-scoring ability.\n\nHe built stardom climbing up the Panthers ranks, winning the NSWRL Harold Matthew Player of the Year in 2023, and represented the Australian Schoolboys. \n\nIn Jersey Flegg for the Panthers during the 2024 and 2025 seasons, the 19-year-old fullback scored 14 tries in 22 games.\n\n[caption id="attachment_204213" align="alignnone" width="2047"] Jaxen Edgar in action. (Photo: Flickr- @NAPARAZZI)[\/caption]\n\nReed Mahoney (North Queensland Cowboys)\nAfter a disappointing season from Reed Mahoney at the Bulldogs, he will be looking to build form with the North Queensland Cowboys, as he replaces Reece Robson in the dummy half role. \n\nThere is pressure on Mahoney, as there are dummy halves at the club that could start over him if he doesn't perform.\n\nAt his best, Mahoney can provide solid defence in the middle third to complement his forwards and be serviceable with his play around the ruck and offer an occasional run when markers are not square.\n\nBilly Scott (Penrith Panthers) \nA promising dummy half is waiting in the wings to make his debut in first grade, having played over 30 games of NSW Cup.\n\nWith crafty service and solid instincts around the ruck, Billy Scott was one of the few signings the Panthers made for the 2026 season.\n\nPanther lost depth with the likes of Daine Laurie, Soni Luke and Trent Toleau this off-season, and with the addition of Scott, there is dummy half coverage under Mitch Kenny that if injuries or suspensions come up, he could debut and provide some spark in the Panthers new attacking structure.\n\nKalani Going (Penrith Panthers) \nKalani Going is one of the three players to join Penrith from the New Zealand Warriors, who played key roles in the NSW Cup premiership and NRL-State Championship winning side last season.\n\nGoing was named the 2025 NSW Cup Player of the Year, and was crucial in the Warriors' NSW Cup success.\n\nThe 29-year-old last season scored eight tries, averaged 114 running metres per game and made 27 tackles per game, while also having 56 tackle breaks. \n\nNew Zealand Warriors vs Manly Sea Eagles\nBlake Wilson (Manly Sea Eagles)\nWilson arrives on the northern beaches with a point to prove, coming in and out of the Bulldogs side in the past years, he will be looking to cement a wing spot up for grabs.\n\nA great finisher and strong return-carrier, Wilson will get a chance to prove himself when he makes his club debut for the Sea Eagles on Saturday.\n\nComing in at 186cm and 95kg, Wilson is tall and fast. Watch out for cross-field kicks and early ball-spreads to come his way.\n\nLeka Halasima (New Zealand Warriors)\nHalasima has surprisingly been named in the centres for the Warriors' opening trial match against the Manly Sea Eagles.\n\nThat comes as a major surprise.\n\nWhile there is no guarantee he will spend much time, or be considered for a positional swap once the season gets going, it's certainly eyebrow-raising for this weekend.\n\nShould he excel, it could be a case of watch this space, although in reality, the Warriors' back five is stacked.\n\n[caption id="attachment_212279" align="alignnone" width="2560"] CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 18: Leka Halasima of the Warriors reacts after the loss in the NRL Pre-season challenge match between New Zealand Warriors and Wests Tigers at Apollo Projects Stadium on February 18, 2024 in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Kai Schwoerer\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nJoey Walsh (Manly Sea Eagles)\nTouted as Daly Cherry-Evans' long-term replacement at Manly, Walsh impressed since signing with the club from Rugby Union.\n\nAn impressive running-game and confidence with the ball-in hand, he comes up against a strong Warriors side on Saturday. It will be a great watch to see how he handles being the chief playmaker on his side. \n\nHe excelled in NSW Cup last year with 16 try assists, in 15 appearances, accompanied by 13 line-break assists. \n\nTanah Boyd (New Zealand Warriors)\nAfter leaving the Titans and signing with the Warriors for 2025, many NRL experts had Boyd as the go to replacement for Shaun Johnson. \n\nHowever, a breakout season from Luke Metcalf saw Boyd spend most of his season in reserve grade. \n\nA cruel ACL injury to Metcalf in Round 17 opened a door for Boyd to reclaim the 7 jersey. \n\nAlthough the absence of Metcalf is clear, Boyd has a lot to offer with his strong kicking game and game control. \n\nWith Metcalf working towards a Round 7 return in 2026, Boyd has to work hard to campaign himself as the go to man and shape his own future, with his contract at the Warriors ending this year.\n\nHaizyn Mellars (New Zealand Warriors)\nThe Warriors have signed 21-year old winger Haizym Mellars on a three-year deal after an impressive stint in NSW Cup for South Sydney last year. \n\nWhile only playing ten games last year due to injury and form, Mellars talent was clear in NSW cup with 8 tries, two try assists, nine line breaks and averaging 111 running metres per match.\n\nAlthough Mellars is not likely to crack into the starting side at the top end of the season, it is still possible for the young gun to make his NRL debut for the Warriors later this year.\n\nWith a three-year deal in place, and the motivation of returning home to his birth country, Mellars is an exciting future prospect for the club and will only excel under the guidance of the Warriors stacked backline and coach Andrew Webster. \n\nWests Tigers vs Sydney Roosters\nHeamasi Makasini (Wests Tigers)\nAfter turning down a rugby union offer and signing a three-year deal with the Wests Tigers, the 18-year-old centre\/winger debuted in the last game of last season and scored a try in a eight point loss to the Titans.\n\nHeamasi Makasini played four games of NSW Cup for the Western Suburbs Magpies, and he scored one try, ran 102 metres per game and made 33 of 36 tackles at a 91.6% efficiency.\n\nOutside of Jahream Bula and Taylan May, the outside back spots are open, and if Makasini can impress, there is a legitimate chance he earns a Tigers jersey during the season. \n\nRex Bassinghtwaighte (Sydney Roosters)\nBassinghtwaighte has quite literally been earmarked by James Tedesco as his likely future successor.\n\nThat is incredible praise for the youngster, who is on a development deal this year at Bondi Junction.\n\nThe rising star has a chance to show off his potential this weekend too, taking the fullback jersey in the Roosters' first trial. Will be an intriguing watch.\n\nJavon Andrews (Wests Tigers)\nAfter a man-of-the-match performance in the Under-19s State of Origin for the Queensland Maroons last season, Javon Andrews signed a three-year deal to leave the Gold Coast Titans and head to the Wests Tigers.\n\nCurrently on a development just for this season, the Tigers have managed to find another young talent to build for the future, while maximising the current combination of Jarome Luai and Adam Doueihi.\n\nWith a strong running game and maturity in close game scenarios, Andrews could push for a debut depending on injuries or what happens in the pursuit to keep Luai. \n\nToby Rodwell (Sydney Roosters)\nA young halfback who is fast on the rise, Rodwell has a chance to show off over the two trials this season.\n\nThe chance of any game time in 2026 is extremely limited, but it's clear that a player widely dubbed the future of the Roosters is in this for a build to 2027, once Daly Cherry-Evans retires.\n\nIt will be intriguing to watch him this weekend.\n\nTommy Talau (Sydney Roosters)\nAfter a 2-year stint at Manly, Talau's career had been rejuvenated, and he is an excellent depth pick-up by the tri colours. \n\nWhen moving on from the Tigers, Talau had a breakout season in 2024, playing 23 games and scoring 18 tries. Unfortunately, in 2025, he was plagued with injuries and never quite got going.\n\nTalau is strong in contact close to the line and is a powerful return-carrier with the ball. Look out for a strong fend to offload too.\n\nAnother player who will be applying serious pressure on the Roosters' outside backs and will be seeking a starting spot in their backline.\n\nNewcastle Knights vs Canterbury Bulldogs\nFletcher Sharpe (Newcastle Knights)\nSharpe's position for 2026 is up in the air.\n\nHe was a player to watch last week when named in the halves, and will be again this week named at fullback.\n\nJustin Holbrook has a real battle to keep him close to the ball, but also must find a way to name all of his key players - Sandon Smith and Dylan Brown among them - in the spine. \n\nLachlan Galvin (Canterbury Bulldogs)\nLast year saw Lachlan Galvin engulfed in controversy after his mid-season exit from the Tigers to the Bulldogs.\n\nThe 20-year-old playmaker shifted between roles at Canterbury, causing inconsistency and disruption to their spine, resulting in an end-of-season drop-off. \n\nHowever, Galvin has been named at halfback for this weekend's pre-season clash against the Newcastle Knights, accompanied by Matt Burton in the number six jersey. \n\nBulldogs players have spoken out about Galvin's impressive preseason efforts, highlighting his fitness and comfortability in the playing group.\n\nAll eyes will be on Galvin this weekend to see whether he has matured into a reliable, dynamic playmaker capable of leading his pack around the park in the No. 7 jersey in Las Vegas.\n\n[caption id="attachment_225570" align="alignnone" width="2560"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 27: Lachlan Galvin of the Bulldogs looks to pass during the round 21 NRL match between Canterbury Bulldogs and the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles at Allianz Stadium, on July 27, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jeremy Ng\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nBailey Hayward (Canterbury Bulldogs)\nAt the beginning of the 2025 season, Bailey Hayward was given a contract extension for 2026. \n\nHe then played a valuable role in the middle of the field, as well as some games in the halves and managed to earn a two-year extension in the middle of the season that sees him at the club until the end of the 2028 season.\n\nThe Bulldogs bought out the final year of Reed Mahoney's four-year deal and started planning a spine in which Hayward would play significant minutes at the dummy half position.\n\nThere are high expectations for the club this season and curiosity is building as to whether he can play big minutes and be serviceable in that role.\n\nConnor Votano (Newcastle Knights)\nAn impressive young back, Votano gains another opportunity to impress for the Knights this weekend.\n\nWhile he is well down the pecking order in the Hunter given the depth of talent in front of him, it could be an opportunity to put himself in the shop window.\n\nJonathan Sua (Canterbury Bulldogs)\nWinger Jonathan Sua has earned himself a place in Canterbury's Top 30 roster for the first time in his career. \n\nThe 21-year-old winger made his NRL debut back in 2024 for the Bulldogs, and although he has not made an appearance since, he is working towards a spot in the first grade side. \n\nSua is coming off a strong NSW Cup campaign for the Bulldogs last year, securing 15 tries and an average of 131 running metres in 21 matches. \n\nWith the absence of Fijian international Jethro Rinakama, the Bulldogs junior is likely to make his second NRL appearance this season and earn himself a regular spot fighting for minutes.\n\nDylan Brown (Newcastle Knights)\nThe 13-million-dollar man will be showcased in Newcastle Colours for the first time this weekend, playing five-eighth alongside Sandon Smith at half.\n\nBrown is a player who is composed with the ball in hand and has a great kicking game, short or long. \n\nAfter coming off a successful Pacific Championship series, Brown showcased why he is worth every dollar of his new contract, controlling the game strongly and popping up with try assists everywhere, earning himself nominations for the Golden Boot winner.\n\nHis partnership with Kalyn Ponga is set to light the competition on fire, with both players complementing each other nicely.\n\nSt George Illawarra Dragons vs South Sydney Rabbitohs\nSetu Tu (St George Illawarra Dragons)\nAfter having an incredible season with the New Zealand Warriors' NSW Cup side winning the Grand Final, Setu Tu earned a two-year deal with the Dragons.\n\nCurrently a development deal player, head coach Shane Flanagan spoke highly of the 27-year-old rookie during the off-season, praising his work ethic and naming him as one of his two likely starting wingers for this season.\n\nTu scored 13 tries in 14 games and averaged over 100 running metres per game last season, while showing his athleticism, ability to compete for the ball in the air and versatility in the backline.\n\nMatthew Dufty (South Sydney Rabbitohs)\nA few were caught surprised by Dufty signing a lifeline 1-year NSW Cup contract. However, his speed, agility, and X-factor make him a dangerous threat on any side.\n\nDufty scored 47 tries in 88 appearances for Warrington Wolves, and was playing so well that he earned himself a shortlist position on the 2024 Man of Steel.\n\nHis ability to break open a game has been a feature of his during his entire career, and with moving back to Australia, seeking a full-time NRL contract, he will be looking to excel in the trial period.\n\nJonah Glover (South Sydney Rabbitohs)\nAfter impressing in the NSW Cup for the Dragons last season in the halves, Jonah Glover earned a two-year deal with the Rabbitohs.\n\nWith the end of Cody Walker's career nearby and the addition of Payne Haas to the club next season, Glover will be looking to impress Wayne Bennett and earn a debut this season and for the future, potentially to build a combination with Jamie Humphreys.\n\nThe 20-year-old playmaker has shown his ability to play freely and outside of the structured footy style clubs like to play and break the cadence of a normal NRL game with unpredictable kicks over the other team's fullback and shift the ball to the open man when his team have an overwhelming number on the defence. \n\nLuciano Leilua (St George Illawarra Dragons)\nLeilua has reportedly shed 15 kilograms over the course of the off-season and is in tip top shape as the new campaign arrives.\n\nHe will need to be too, if he wants a starting spot.\n\nDylan Egan starts the season injured, giving him a chance to find some form, but Leilua is up against it, with the Dragons having Jaydn Su'A, Ryan Couchman, Jacob Halangahu and the aforementioned Egan all on the roster for 2026 looking for minutes on the edge.\n\n[caption id="attachment_221788" align="alignnone" width="2560"] BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 03: Luciano Leilua of the Dragons offloadsduring the round nine NRL match between Wests Tigers and St George Illawarra Dragons at Suncorp Stadium, on May 03, 2025, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nTevita Tatola (South Sydney Rabbitohs)\nUnfortunately, the past few seasons have seen Tevita Tatola an injury-riddled write-off at South Sydney. \n\nWhen fit, the powerhouse prop, has been a key member of the Rabbitohs depth in the forward pack and electric attack with his work ethic and powerful runs. \n\nNamed on the interchange at 15 for this weekend's pre-season game against the Dragons, all eyes will be on Tatola's fitness and uncompromising grit, seeing if he will be a regular at the Rabbitohs this season. \n\nKade Reed (St George Illawarra Dragons)\nA young halfback with plenty of upside, Reed was explosive for the Dragons during their first trial against a mixed Knights side.\n\nHis vision at both ends of the park was impressive, and unsurprisingly, calls for him to go straight into the starting side have been forthcoming.\n\nThat's unlikely given how raw he is at just 19 years of age, but another big performance here would certainly leave all eyes in his direction.\n\nCronulla Sharks vs Parramatta Eels\nLiam Ison (Cronulla Sharks)\nLiam Ison spent the 2025 season recovering from an ACL rupture and will be looking to earn his opportunities this upcoming season. \n\nThe young fullback has a lot of quickness in his game and can play as a ball-dominant fullback who can read defences with little to no attacking space.\n\nWith 12 months left on Will Kennedy's contract, the Cronulla Sharks will want to have stability in the fullback position as the club hope to remain competitive for the future.\n\nMichael Gabrael (Cronulla Sharks)\nThe Sharks have injuries in their backline, and the outside back positions could be in play for the centre. \n\nSince being swapped by the Bulldogs for Connor Tracey before the 2024 season, Gabrael has been biding his time in the Sharks' pathways and has been able to improve his offensive game.\n\nA centre with size and the ability to play off the catch on early ball passes could be his way in this current Sharks side, similar to when KL Iro earned his way to being in the Sharks side consistently.\n\nSam Stonestreet (Cronulla Sharks)\nRonaldo Mulitalo rupturing his ACL when playing for the Kiwis against Samoa opens up a spot for Sam Stonestreet to make his own this season. \n\nThe 6'4 winger has a great try-scoring ability, and being an aerial threat for kicks from Nicho Hynes or Braydon Trindall opens up the attack for the Sharks.\n\nWith rival clubs like the Perth Bears interested, Stonestreet has to play consistently in a contract year for the club to perform and for a potential extension to be on the cards.\n\n[caption id="attachment_212924" align="alignnone" width="1024"] GOSFORD, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 10: Samuel Stonestreet of the Sharks looks on during the NRL trial match between Newcastle Knights and Cronulla Sharks at Industree Group Stadium on February 10, 2023 in Gosford, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nJonah Pezet (Parramatta Eels)\nPezet will come to Parramatta on a unique one-year deal; however, will compliment half Mitch Moses very nicely with his short kicking game and silky passing skills.\n\nThe Eels will be looking to go all guns blazing this year while they have Pezet to their disposal, so expect them to use him a lot during the trial period.\n\nWith strong composure and elite vision, he will serve Parramatta well this season by sharing the kicking load with Moses, before heading off at the end of the year. \n\nPezet also held a 91.1% tackling efficiency in 2025, which is especially impressive for a half.\n\nMatt Doorey (Parramatta Eels)\nParramatta junior Matt Doorey has been named at lock for this weekend's pre-season contest against the Sharks.\n\nThis year will mark Matt Doorey's third season at Parramatta, after extending his contract with the club until the end of 2027. \n\nAlthough Doorey is currently unlikely to crack the top 17 for Parramatta at the start of the season, his defensive commitment and strong work ethic could see him earn a place in the squad if injury occurs. \n\nDoorey will be a key player to watch for Parramatta, as he aims to keep building his workload and crack the 50 NRL games mark.\n\nLorenzo Talataina (Parramatta Eels)\nThe Eels have huge wraps on Lorenzo Talataina, signing the 18-year-old on a long-term deal until the end of the 2028 season.\n\nLast season, Talataina made his NSW Cup debut and played a significant role in leading the Eels SG Ball side to a Grand Final while being named the 2025 SG Ball Player of the Year.\n\nTalataina is a young half with elite playmaking vision, who doesn't play limited to one side of the field and can play direct to the line when his team is in the red zone.