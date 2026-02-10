The teams are in for Week 2 of the pre-season challenge, with all 16 squads confirmed.
The Dolphins vs Gold Coast Titans
Venue: Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe
When: Thursday, February 12, 8pm (AEDT)
The Dolphins
1. Jake Averillo
2. Jamayne Isaako
3. Selwyn Cobbo
4. Brian Pouniu
5. Tevita Naufahu
6. Brad Schneider
7. Isaiya Katoa
8. Francis Molo
9. John Fineanganofo
10. Tom Gilbert.
11. Connelly Lemuelu
12. Oryn Keeley
13. Morgan Knowles
Interchange
14. Felise Kaufusi
15. Thomas Flegler
16. Matthew Milson
17. Toby Batten
18. Noah Fien
19. Elijah Rasmussen
20. Lauloto Salei
21. Sebastian Su'a
22. Lewis Symonds
23. Callum Bowles
24. Sangstar Figota
25. Elijah McKay
26. Tyreece Tait
27. Zac Garton
28. Jac Finigan
Gold Coast Titans
1. Jaylan De Groot
2. Sialetili Faemani
3. Sunny Kama
4. Max Feagai
5. Jensen Taumoepeau
6. Lachlan Ilias
7. Zane Harrison
8. Moeaki Fotuaika
9. Luke Sommerton
10. Klese Haas
11. Arama Hau
12. Adam Christensen
13. Cooper Bai
Interchange
14. Sam Verrills
15. Kurtis Morrin
16. Jett Liu
17. Tukimihia Simpkins
18. Kyle Pickering
19. Max Bradbury
20. Bodhi Sharpley
21. Tony Francis
22. Dean Ieremia
23. Phoenix Steinwede
24. Brenton Baira