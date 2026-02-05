The teams are out for the opening week of the pre-season challenge, with the St George Illawarra Dragons, Canterbury Bulldogs, Newcastle Knights and North Queensland Cowboys heading to Kogarah to get things underway.
Plenty of top stars are sitting out, but that creates opportunities for others to impress and potentially push for spots in Round 1, while an eye will also be on the future in multiple positions.
Here are the ten players to watch this weekend.
Pre-season challenge Week 1 team lists
1. Heilum Luki (North Queensland Cowboys)
The return of Heilum Luki should be one of the bright spots this weekend.
The talented second-rower has had an awful run of injuries in recent seasons, and missed all of 2025 with another serious issue.
While he managed double-digit games in each season prior to that, he has never played 20 games in a year. That is something of a travesty for such a talented player.
The 24-year-old will line up for the Cowboys in their first pre-season challenge match this weekend against the Bulldogs, and it will be intriguing to see what shape he is in after a full year lay-off.
He is going to have to fight for his starting spot too, so he'll need to find form and impress under pressure head coach Todd Payten quickly.