The return of Heilum Luki should be one of the bright spots this weekend.

The talented second-rower has had an awful run of injuries in recent seasons, and missed all of 2025 with another serious issue.

While he managed double-digit games in each season prior to that, he has never played 20 games in a year. That is something of a travesty for such a talented player.

The 24-year-old will line up for the Cowboys in their first pre-season challenge match this weekend against the Bulldogs, and it will be intriguing to see what shape he is in after a full year lay-off.

He is going to have to fight for his starting spot too, so he'll need to find form and impress under pressure head coach Todd Payten quickly.