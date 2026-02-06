The NRL pre-season challenge has arrived, with the teams heading to Las Vegas to get a head start on the competition this weekend at Kogarah.

In a Saturday evening double-header, the Canterbury Bulldogs will clash with the North Queensland Cowboys, before the St George Illawarra Dragons face the Newcastle Knights.

This is your full guide to the fixtures.

Full NRL pre-season challenge Week 1 fixtures

Canterbury Bulldogs vs North Queensland Cowboys, Saturday, February 7, 5:30pm (AEDT) at Jubilee Stadium, Kogarah

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Newcastle Knights, Saturday, February 7, 7:30pm (AEDT) at Jubilee Stadium, Kogarah

How to watch the NRL pre-season challenge Week 1

As has been the case in recent years, all pre-season challenge games are broadcast on Fox Sports through Fox League.

To watch the games on TV, you will need an active Foxtel subscription with the sports package of channels, with coverage to commence at 5pm (AEDT).

To live stream the games, you'll need an active subscription to Foxtel's digital platform included with your TV package, or an online only subscription to Kayo Sports.

Team lists

Canterbury Bulldogs

1. Taye Cochrane

2. Cooper Toy

3. Sosaia Alatini

4. Jed Reardon

5. Jonathan Sua

6. Joseph Teaupa

7. Alex Conti

8. Daniel Suluka-Fifita

9. Gordon Chan Kum Tong

10. Samuel Hughes

11. Alekolasimi Jones

12. Logan Spinks

13. Lipoi Hopoi

Interchange

14. Fletcher Baker

15. Sosefo Finau

16. Zyon Maiu'u

17. Aaymon Fitzgibbon

19. Jack Underhill

20. Raymond Puru

21. Hamish Wilson

22. Jope Rauqe

23. Mikey Nassar

24. Justin Matamua

25. Bud Smith

26. Bailey Myers

27. Louis Grossemy

North Queensland Cowboys

1. Mason Barber

2. Robert Derby

3. Zac Laybutt

4. Liam Sutton

5. Jaxson Paulo

6. Jaxon Purdue

7. Jake Clifford

8. Harrison Edwards

9. Xavier Kerrisk

10. Thomas Mikaele

11. Heilum Luki

12. Kai O'Donnell

13. Sam McIntyre

Interchange

14. Zac Herdegen

15. Kaiden Lahrs

16. Mason Kira

17. Matthew Watts

18. Creedence Toia

19. Ronald Philitoga

20. Maddox Goodwin

21. Wiremu Greig

22. Tyler Moriarty

23. Joseph Doyle

24. Isaiah Latu

25. Mitchell Prest

26. Aitasi James

St George Illawarra Dragons

1. Tyrell Sloan

2. Christian Tuipulotu

3. David Fale

4. Mathew Feagai

5. Setu Tu

6. Lyhkan King-Togia

7. Kade Reed

8. Josh Kerr

9. Haele Finau

10. Toby Couchman

11. Ryan Couchman

12. Jacob Halangahu

13. Hame Sele

Interchange

14. Tyler Peckham-Harris

15. Charlie Hiedke

16. Hayden Buchanan

17. Nick Tsougranis

18. Joseph O'Neill

19. Loko Pasifiki Tonga

20. Isaiah Fagalilo

21. Blake Lawrie

22. Dylan Coutts

23. Cyrus Stanley-Traill

24. Ryan Hutchinson

Newcastle Knights

1. Fletcher Hunt

2. James Schiller

3. Kyle McCarthy

4. Wilson De Courcey

5. Greg Marzhew

6. Fletcher Sharpe

7. Sandon Smith

8. Jacob Saifiti

9. Harrison Graham

10. Trey Mooney

11. Thomas Cant

12. Jermaine McEwen

13. Tyson Frizell

Interchange

14. Tyson Gamble

15. Mat Croker

16. Matthew Arthur

17. Pasami Saulo

18. Brodie Jones

19. Cody Hopwood

20. Connor Votano

21. Sosaia Latu

22. Asu Kepaoa

23. Logan Aoake

24. Matthew Hunter

25. Peter Hola

26. Elijah Salesa-Leaumoana

27. Francis Manuleleua

28. Lachlan Crouch

Full NRL pre-season Week 1 challenge team lists (to be updated)

Players to watch

From players returning from injury, led by Heilum Luki to Ryan Couchman, to others fighting for places and minutes like Sandon Smith and Jaxon Purdue, there will be plenty of storylines from the opening weekend of trial action.

For our full list of the ten players to watch, click here.

Match officials

Canterbury Bulldogs vs North Queensland Cowboys

Referee: Liam Kennedy

Review official: Ashley Klein

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Newcastle Knights

Referee: Peter Gough

Review official: Wyatt Raymond