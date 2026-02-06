The NRL pre-season challenge has arrived, with the teams heading to Las Vegas to get a head start on the competition this weekend at Kogarah.
In a Saturday evening double-header, the Canterbury Bulldogs will clash with the North Queensland Cowboys, before the St George Illawarra Dragons face the Newcastle Knights.
This is your full guide to the fixtures.
Full NRL pre-season challenge Week 1 fixtures
Canterbury Bulldogs vs North Queensland Cowboys, Saturday, February 7, 5:30pm (AEDT) at Jubilee Stadium, Kogarah
St George Illawarra Dragons vs Newcastle Knights, Saturday, February 7, 7:30pm (AEDT) at Jubilee Stadium, Kogarah
How to watch the NRL pre-season challenge Week 1
As has been the case in recent years, all pre-season challenge games are broadcast on Fox Sports through Fox League.
To watch the games on TV, you will need an active Foxtel subscription with the sports package of channels, with coverage to commence at 5pm (AEDT).
To live stream the games, you'll need an active subscription to Foxtel's digital platform included with your TV package, or an online only subscription to Kayo Sports.
Team lists
Canterbury Bulldogs
1. Taye Cochrane
2. Cooper Toy
3. Sosaia Alatini
4. Jed Reardon
5. Jonathan Sua
6. Joseph Teaupa
7. Alex Conti
8. Daniel Suluka-Fifita
9. Gordon Chan Kum Tong
10. Samuel Hughes
11. Alekolasimi Jones
12. Logan Spinks
13. Lipoi Hopoi
Interchange
14. Fletcher Baker
15. Sosefo Finau
16. Zyon Maiu'u
17. Aaymon Fitzgibbon
19. Jack Underhill
20. Raymond Puru
21. Hamish Wilson
22. Jope Rauqe
23. Mikey Nassar
24. Justin Matamua
25. Bud Smith
26. Bailey Myers
27. Louis Grossemy
North Queensland Cowboys
1. Mason Barber
2. Robert Derby
3. Zac Laybutt
4. Liam Sutton
5. Jaxson Paulo
6. Jaxon Purdue
7. Jake Clifford
8. Harrison Edwards
9. Xavier Kerrisk
10. Thomas Mikaele
11. Heilum Luki
12. Kai O'Donnell
13. Sam McIntyre
Interchange
14. Zac Herdegen
15. Kaiden Lahrs
16. Mason Kira
17. Matthew Watts
18. Creedence Toia
19. Ronald Philitoga
20. Maddox Goodwin
21. Wiremu Greig
22. Tyler Moriarty
23. Joseph Doyle
24. Isaiah Latu
25. Mitchell Prest
26. Aitasi James
St George Illawarra Dragons
1. Tyrell Sloan
2. Christian Tuipulotu
3. David Fale
4. Mathew Feagai
5. Setu Tu
6. Lyhkan King-Togia
7. Kade Reed
8. Josh Kerr
9. Haele Finau
10. Toby Couchman
11. Ryan Couchman
12. Jacob Halangahu
13. Hame Sele
Interchange
14. Tyler Peckham-Harris
15. Charlie Hiedke
16. Hayden Buchanan
17. Nick Tsougranis
18. Joseph O'Neill
19. Loko Pasifiki Tonga
20. Isaiah Fagalilo
21. Blake Lawrie
22. Dylan Coutts
23. Cyrus Stanley-Traill
24. Ryan Hutchinson
Newcastle Knights
1. Fletcher Hunt
2. James Schiller
3. Kyle McCarthy
4. Wilson De Courcey
5. Greg Marzhew
6. Fletcher Sharpe
7. Sandon Smith
8. Jacob Saifiti
9. Harrison Graham
10. Trey Mooney
11. Thomas Cant
12. Jermaine McEwen
13. Tyson Frizell
Interchange
14. Tyson Gamble
15. Mat Croker
16. Matthew Arthur
17. Pasami Saulo
18. Brodie Jones
19. Cody Hopwood
20. Connor Votano
21. Sosaia Latu
22. Asu Kepaoa
23. Logan Aoake
24. Matthew Hunter
25. Peter Hola
26. Elijah Salesa-Leaumoana
27. Francis Manuleleua
28. Lachlan Crouch
Players to watch
From players returning from injury, led by Heilum Luki to Ryan Couchman, to others fighting for places and minutes like Sandon Smith and Jaxon Purdue, there will be plenty of storylines from the opening weekend of trial action.
For our full list of the ten players to watch, click here.
Match officials
Canterbury Bulldogs vs North Queensland Cowboys
Referee: Liam Kennedy
Review official: Ashley Klein
St George Illawarra Dragons vs Newcastle Knights
Referee: Peter Gough
Review official: Wyatt Raymond