SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 06: Joseph Manu of the Roosters celebrates victory at fulltime during the 2019 NRL Grand Final match between the Canberra Raiders and the Sydney Roosters at ANZ Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)
After months of pre-season training and workouts, the
NRL pre-season has returned, with fans getting their look at their new side.
As many players competing in the Pre-Season Challenge are relatively new to fans watching in attendance and from home,
CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 27: Tom Starling of the Raiders scores a try during the round 24 NRL match between the Canberra Raiders and the Manly Sea Eagles at GIO Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)
14.
Tom Starling - Position: Hooker
15. Prinston Esera - Position: Centre
16. Michael Asomua - Position: Wing / Centre
17. Jed Stuart - Position: Wing / Second-Row
18. Danny Levi - Position: Hooker
19. Adam Cook - Position: Fullback / Five-Eighth
20. Peter Hola - Position: Prop
21. Mitch Henderson - Position: Five-Eighth
22. Peter Taateo - Position: Prop
23. Noah Martin - Position: Second-Row
