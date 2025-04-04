The NRL, NSW Police and Venues NSW have all confirmed that they are investigating a brawl that took place between fans at the Friday night match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Sydney Roosters.

Following the clash between the two sides, social media went into a frenzy when multiple videos emerged showing Rabbitohs and Roosters supporters brawling inside Accor Stadium.

The incident saw over ten individuals throw punches, while a total of 22 people were evicted from the stadium by police and security.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to News Corp, NSW Police and Venues NSW are reviewing the incident, as is the NRL.

“The NRL will work with the venue, security and NSW Police to identify instigators and take action through the NRL Spectator Code of Conduct,” an NRL spokesperson told the publication.

“Anti-social or abusive behaviour at NRL matches will not be tolerated.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Last night at the AFL, 2 men out on bail walked into MCG with a fully loaded gun Tonight in the NRL, a brawl erupts in the stands with no police officer in sight. Yet football fans are subjected to heavy police presence at every game with no serious incidents at games. pic.twitter.com/c2q67DRoq2 — PE Teacher (@RIPALeagues) April 4, 2025

The statement from the NRL comes after a Venues NSW spokesman confirmed the incident had occurred and that they were looking into the matter that saw more than ten people exchanging punches inside the stadium.

“During the Rabbitohs-Roosters match, an altercation between two groups of males took place during the second half,” a spokesman said, via News Corp.

“Police and security responded and, ultimately, two groups of 11 males were evicted via different stadium gates. No medical assistance was required and no injuries were reported.

“NSW Police and Venues NSW are reviewing the incident to identify the instigators. Any offenders will be dealt with by police and face bans from attending future events.

“Venues NSW has a zero-tolerance approach to anti-social behaviour and we have in place strong processes to identify, respond to and resolve incidents.”