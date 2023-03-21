Talks are in progress to increase squad sizes from 30 to 38 due to an increase of injuries and the new HIA stand-down policy.

The decision comes after over 80 players have been unavailable in only three weeks due to either failing HIA's, injuries or suspensions.

This void of talent saw the Newcastle Knights field players from outside their Top 30 squad last week after they had multiple players out due to the above issues.

The Melbourne Storm are another team who needed to get permission from the NRL to use three players outside their Top 30- Bronson Garlick, Young Tonumaipea and Kane Bradley.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Melbourne Storm's general manager Frank Ponissi expressed his support for increasing the size of the squad to 38.

"The concussion is one thing but the game is tougher than it's ever been," Ponissi said.

"It's the physical demands on the players. It's a long season and 30 players isn't enough."

"We're different to the AFL in that our guys play international football and State of Origin."

Ponissi, one of rugby league's most respected general managers insists teams can no longer go a full season with 22-26 players in their squad.

"We're feeling it at the moment as are clubs like the Knights and the Roosters," he continued.

"Other clubs will get a turn. I think in future we need to have 36 players available from round one."

The Storm are currently in an injury crisis and have been without Ryan Papenhuyzen, Xavier Coates, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Cameron Munster, Tepai Moeroa, Dean Ieremia, George Jennings, Justin Olam, Marion Seve, Tui Kamikamica, and Tariq Sims at some point this season.

Comparing this year to past seasons, the NRL is on track to have the most failed HIAs. Currently at 22 after three rounds, there were only 79 instances last season where players failed their HIA.

The revamped ruling that players must stand down for a mandatory 11 days, means coaches will have fewer players to choose from within their squad.