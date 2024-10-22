The Team Lists for Week 2 of the 2024 Pacific Championships are in.

In the men's Pacific Cup, Australia got the better of Tonga last week, and can book their place in the final with a win over New Zealand this week, where they will also be looking to reverse last year's horror loss in the final.

The Pacific Bowl tournament, Fiji will aim to keep their mathematical hopes of making the promotion and relegation match alive when they clash with the Cook Islands after losing to Papua New Guinea last weekend.

In the women's competition, the Jillaroos dominated Papua New Guinea 84-0 last week but will face stiffer competition against the Kiwi Ferns this week, while the women's Bowl competition will pit Fiji against the Cook Islands.

Men's Pacific Cup: Fiji vs Cook Islands

Kick-off: Saturday, October 26, 7:10pm (AEDT)

Venue: HFC Bank Stadium, Suva, Fiji

Fiji Bati

1. Sunia Turuva

2. Maika Sivo

3. Michael Jennings

4. Waqa Blake

5. Semi Valemei

6. Kevin Naiqama

7. Kurt Donoghoe

8. Tui Kamikamica

9. James Valevatu

10. Ben Nakubuwai

11. Viliame Kikau

12. Taane Milne

13. Caleb Navale

Interchange

14. Penioni Tagituimua

15. Kitione Kautoga

16. Kylan Mafoa

17. Jordan Miller

18. Ratu Rinakama

19. Ronald Philitoga

20. Nathan Kegg-King

21. Joe Lovodua

Cook Islands Aitu

1. Esom Ioka

2. Steven Marsters

3. Reubenn Rennie

4. Delahia Wigmore

5. Rixson Andrew

6. Brad Takairangi

7. Esan Marsters

8. Tepai Moeroa

9. Rua Ngatigukaura

10. Davvy Moale

11. Zane Tetevano

12. Reuben Porter

13. Pride Petterson-Robati

Interchange

14. Kobe Tararo

15. Mason Teague

17. Justin Makirere

18. Junior Teroi

16. Rhys Dakin

19. Malachi Morgan

20. Makahesi Makatoa

21. Alex Glenn

Men's Pacific Cup: New Zealand Kiwis vs Australia Kangaroos

Kick-off: Sunday, October 27, 4:05pm (AEDT)

Venue: Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch

New Zealand Kiwis

1. Keano Kini

2. Jamayne Isaako

3. Matthew Timoko

4. Peta Hiku

5. Will Warbrick

6. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

7. Shaun Johnson

8. James Fisher-Harris

9. Phoenix Crossland

10. Griffin Neame

11. Isaiah Papali'i

12. Scott Sorensen

13. Joseph Tapine

Interchange

14. Kodi Nikorima

15. Naufahu Whyte

16. Marata Niukore

17. Jordan Riki

18. Erin Clark

19. Tent Toelau

20. Casey McLean

Australia Kangaroos

1. Dylan Edwards

2. Xavier Coates

3. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

4. Tom Trbojvic

5. Zac Lomax

6. Tom Dearden

7. Mitchell Moses

8. Patrick Carrigan

9. Harry Grant

10. Lindsay Collins

11. Angus Crichton

12. Cameron Murray

13. Isaah Yeo

Interchange

14. Matt Burton

15. Mitchell Barnett

16. Reuben Cotter

17. Hudson Young

18. Ben Hunt

19. Lindsay Smith

20. Bradman Best

21. Reece Robson

Women's Pacific Bowl: Fiji Bulikula vs Cook Islands Moana

Kick-off: Saturday, October 26, 5pm (AEDT)

Venue: HFC Bank Stadium, Suva

Fiji Bulikula

TBC

Cook Islands Moana

1. Kiana Takairangi

2. Chantelle Holloway-Samuels

3. Chazmin Holloway-Samuels

4. Kaiyah Atai

5. Kiarah Siauane

6. Charntay Poko

7. Lydia Turua-Quedley

8. Crystal Tamarua

9. Chelsea Makira

10. April Ngatupuna

11. Jazmon Tupou-Witchman

12. Kerehitina Matua

13. Anneka Stephens

Interchange

14. Jodeci Joseph

15. Lavinia Kitai

16. Elianna Walton

20. Tyler Birch

19. Ryvrr-Lee Alo

17. Wanita Leatherby

18. Tahleisha Maeva

Women's Pacific Cup: New Zealand Kiwi Ferns vs Australia Jillaroos

Kick-off: Sunday, October 27, 1:35pm (AEDT)

Venue: Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch

New Zealand Kiwi Ferns

1. Apii Nicholls

2. Leianne Tufuga

3. Mele Hufanga

4. Abigail Roache

5. Shanice Parker

6. Gayle Broughton

7. Tyla King

8. Brianna Clark

9. Brooke Anderson

10. Angelina Teakaraanga Katoa

11. Annessa Biddle

12. Amber Hall

13. Georgia Hale

Interchange

14. Ashleigh Quinlan

15. Najvada George

16. Alexis Tauaneai

17. Tiana Davison

18. Otesa Pule

Australia Jillaroos

1. Tamika Upton

2. Julia Robinson

3. Isabelle Kelly

4. Tiana Penitani

5. Jakiya Whitfeld

6. Ali Brigginshaw

7. Tarryn Aiken

8. Millie Elliott

9. Olivia Higgins

10. Shannon Mato

11. Kezie Apps

12. Yasmin Clydsdale

13. Simaima Taufa

Interchange