The Team Lists for Week 2 of the 2024 Pacific Championships are in.
In the men's Pacific Cup, Australia got the better of Tonga last week, and can book their place in the final with a win over New Zealand this week, where they will also be looking to reverse last year's horror loss in the final.
The Pacific Bowl tournament, Fiji will aim to keep their mathematical hopes of making the promotion and relegation match alive when they clash with the Cook Islands after losing to Papua New Guinea last weekend.
In the women's competition, the Jillaroos dominated Papua New Guinea 84-0 last week but will face stiffer competition against the Kiwi Ferns this week, while the women's Bowl competition will pit Fiji against the Cook Islands.
Use the dropdown below to navigate between all the games this weekend.
Men's Pacific Cup: Fiji vs Cook Islands
Kick-off: Saturday, October 26, 7:10pm (AEDT)
Venue: HFC Bank Stadium, Suva, Fiji
Fiji Bati
1. Sunia Turuva
2. Maika Sivo
3. Michael Jennings
4. Waqa Blake
5. Semi Valemei
6. Kevin Naiqama
7. Kurt Donoghoe
8. Tui Kamikamica
9. James Valevatu
10. Ben Nakubuwai
11. Viliame Kikau
12. Taane Milne
13. Caleb Navale
Interchange
14. Penioni Tagituimua
15. Kitione Kautoga
16. Kylan Mafoa
17. Jordan Miller
18. Ratu Rinakama
19. Ronald Philitoga
20. Nathan Kegg-King
21. Joe Lovodua
Cook Islands Aitu
1. Esom Ioka
2. Steven Marsters
3. Reubenn Rennie
4. Delahia Wigmore
5. Rixson Andrew
6. Brad Takairangi
7. Esan Marsters
8. Tepai Moeroa
9. Rua Ngatigukaura
10. Davvy Moale
11. Zane Tetevano
12. Reuben Porter
13. Pride Petterson-Robati
Interchange
14. Kobe Tararo
15. Mason Teague
17. Justin Makirere
18. Junior Teroi
16. Rhys Dakin
19. Malachi Morgan
20. Makahesi Makatoa
21. Alex Glenn
Men's Pacific Cup: New Zealand Kiwis vs Australia Kangaroos
Kick-off: Sunday, October 27, 4:05pm (AEDT)
Venue: Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch
New Zealand Kiwis
1. Keano Kini
2. Jamayne Isaako
3. Matthew Timoko
4. Peta Hiku
5. Will Warbrick
6. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
7. Shaun Johnson
8. James Fisher-Harris
9. Phoenix Crossland
10. Griffin Neame
11. Isaiah Papali'i
12. Scott Sorensen
13. Joseph Tapine
Interchange
14. Kodi Nikorima
15. Naufahu Whyte
16. Marata Niukore
17. Jordan Riki
18. Erin Clark
19. Tent Toelau
20. Casey McLean
Australia Kangaroos
1. Dylan Edwards
2. Xavier Coates
3. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
4. Tom Trbojvic
5. Zac Lomax
6. Tom Dearden
7. Mitchell Moses
8. Patrick Carrigan
9. Harry Grant
10. Lindsay Collins
11. Angus Crichton
12. Cameron Murray
13. Isaah Yeo
Interchange
14. Matt Burton
15. Mitchell Barnett
16. Reuben Cotter
17. Hudson Young
18. Ben Hunt
19. Lindsay Smith
20. Bradman Best
21. Reece Robson
Women's Pacific Bowl: Fiji Bulikula vs Cook Islands Moana
Kick-off: Saturday, October 26, 5pm (AEDT)
Venue: HFC Bank Stadium, Suva
Fiji Bulikula
TBC
Cook Islands Moana
1. Kiana Takairangi
2. Chantelle Holloway-Samuels
3. Chazmin Holloway-Samuels
4. Kaiyah Atai
5. Kiarah Siauane
6. Charntay Poko
7. Lydia Turua-Quedley
8. Crystal Tamarua
9. Chelsea Makira
10. April Ngatupuna
11. Jazmon Tupou-Witchman
12. Kerehitina Matua
13. Anneka Stephens
Interchange
14. Jodeci Joseph
15. Lavinia Kitai
16. Elianna Walton
20. Tyler Birch
19. Ryvrr-Lee Alo
17. Wanita Leatherby
18. Tahleisha Maeva
Women's Pacific Cup: New Zealand Kiwi Ferns vs Australia Jillaroos
Kick-off: Sunday, October 27, 1:35pm (AEDT)
Venue: Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch
New Zealand Kiwi Ferns
1. Apii Nicholls
2. Leianne Tufuga
3. Mele Hufanga
4. Abigail Roache
5. Shanice Parker
6. Gayle Broughton
7. Tyla King
8. Brianna Clark
9. Brooke Anderson
10. Angelina Teakaraanga Katoa
11. Annessa Biddle
12. Amber Hall
13. Georgia Hale
Interchange
14. Ashleigh Quinlan
15. Najvada George
16. Alexis Tauaneai
17. Tiana Davison
18. Otesa Pule
Australia Jillaroos
1. Tamika Upton
2. Julia Robinson
3. Isabelle Kelly
4. Tiana Penitani
5. Jakiya Whitfeld
6. Ali Brigginshaw
7. Tarryn Aiken
8. Millie Elliott
9. Olivia Higgins
10. Shannon Mato
11. Kezie Apps
12. Yasmin Clydsdale
13. Simaima Taufa
Interchange