After what has felt like an eternity of back-and-forth discussions between the Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) and the Western Australian government, the NRL has officially announced today that a Perth-based Bears side will join the competition in 2027.

ARLC Chairman Peter V'landys discussed the monumental significance this bombshell agreement holds for rugby league, not only for Perth-based NRL buffs but for longtime fans of the Bears.

“Rugby League is the biggest sport in Australia and the Pacific, so a team in the economic powerhouse of Western Australia is a natural fit. Why should West Australian fans miss out on the greatest game [of] all?” V'landys said in a media release.

The NRL has made an effort in recent years to bring the game over to Western Australia as much as possible, hosting both NRL and State of Origin matches. V'landys touched on the positive reception every match hosted in WA has received, pointing to the strong attendance numbers as a key contributor behind the league's desire to expand into Perth.

“Western Australians love sport and now they have the opportunity to get behind a Perth-based Rugby League Club that will capture the hearts and minds of fans across the country,” V'landys said.

The prospect of bringing the Bears back to the NRL was also an unmissable opportunity for the NRL, with the former North Sydney-based club still possessing a strong fanbase years after their departure from the league.

“As a foundation club, the Bears have a rich history in the game and automatically provide hundreds of thousands of East Coast supporters for the Perth-based team," V'landys admitted.

"The heritage of the Bears combined with the energy of the West will have this team flying from the outset."

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo was also ecstatic about the monumental announcement, highlighting the game's deep connection with the WA community.

“There has never been a more exciting time to be part of Rugby League, and we are excited for sports fans in Western Australia and the country who will no doubt get behind the Perth-based team when it enters the competition in 2027."

With the Perth Bears finally receiving the green light to enter the competition in 18 months, the NRL's 18th side will be eager to get the ball rolling on recruitment and marketing as they prepare for their inauguration.