Today’s clash between the Sydney Roosters and Canterbury Bulldogs has been pushed back due to a COVID-19 scare.

According to The Daily Telegraph’s Phil Rothfield, Bulldogs prop Aiden Tolman’s child had a teacher test positive to coronavirus at their school Laguna Street Public School.

Tolman will now be tested for COVID-19.

We’re not prepared to risk it,” ARLC chairman Peter V’landys.

“The health of the players come first.”

The Bankwest Stadium clash will now be played 7pm on Monday night.

Students from Laguna Street Public School have been instructed to self isolate after the staff member tested positive.

“The staff member has had contact with most students at the school during the period they may have been infectious,” a statement from the department said on Saturday night.