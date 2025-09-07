The Cronulla Sharks' dominant win over the Canterbury Bulldogs was just the spark they needed as they head into the finals.\r\n\r\nUnfortunately for them, though, their triumph has come at a cost, after it was announced star halfback Nicho Hynes would be suspended for a match after a hip-drop on Marcelo Montoya.\r\n\r\nA cruel blow ahead of a crucial elimination game against the Sydney Roosters in Week One of the finals, a myriad of NRL legends have rushed to Hynes' defence, imploring that he dispute the unfair ruling.\r\n\r\n"I'd be fighting it. If I was Nicho, I'd be fighting it," Fox League's Matty Johns said.\r\n\r\n"It happened so quickly and there was no intent there whatsoever."\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_159308" align="alignnone" width="2560"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 06: Nicholas Hynes of the Sharks runs the ball during the round 19 NRL match between Wests Tigers and Cronulla Sharks at CommBank Stadium on July 06, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nFormer Test forward and Parramatta Eels captain, Nathan Hidmarsh, echoed Johns' sentiment, admitting he was confused to hear the punishment dished out for Hynes.\r\n\r\n"I don't even know how they come up with these sometimes, but I think he can get off that," Hindmarsh said on the Matty Johns show.\r\n\r\nMelbourne Storm captain Harry Grant, who appeared as a guest on the show, agreed with both hosts.\r\n\r\n”He was making a cover tackle, I'd fight it,” he said.\r\n\r\nBulldogs legend James Graham admitted that the tackle was not worth the punishment, highlighting that Montoya's injury is likely the reason Hynes was punished so harshly.\r\n\r\n"For me, it's a reaction that [Montoya] is going to miss next week," Graham said on Triple M.\r\n\r\n"You observe that tackle and Nicho doesn't move in a position that is endangering the welfare and safety of the ball carrier.\r\n\r\n"It is an accident.\r\n\r\n"The causation is that he's making a regulation tackle.”\r\n\r\nGraham added that there wasn't much Hynes could have done to prevent the incident after committing to the tackle and admitted that regardless of whether finals is coming up or not, the tackle should not be punished.\r\n\r\n"You always ask yourself the question, what else can you do in that situation?” he asked.\r\n\r\n"Take the [elimination] final out of it, he shouldn't miss an NRL game.”\r\n\r\nThe Sharks are expected to fight the charge, with the hope of retaining their star man for a crucial do-or-die clash against the Roosters on Saturday.