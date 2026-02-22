Channel 7 is making its first push into NRL coverage with a brand-new footy panel show, set to air on Monday nights at 7:30 pm.

The panel show, called ‘Agenda Setters', follows on from AFL's Channel Seven show of the same name, but this time focusing on rugby league.

Joining Broncos and Queensland legend Corey Parker on the panel will be former players Aaron Woods and Luke Keary, along with journalist David Riccio.

The show will air directly after Fox League's NRL 360 and promises to be “different” to its rivals.

Woods and Parker, former State of Origin rivals, are expected to bring plenty of on-screen tension.

“Mate I just have to try and get a word in first to get my point across because he doesn't shut up,” Woods said of Parker.

The show will focus on analysis, breaking news, and unfiltered debate, with Riccio remaining a key member of the NRL 360 panel, which launches in Las Vegas this Thursday.

Parker is keen to lead the show and offer a different perspective in the saturated market.

“From a different point of view, we have all bases covered,” Parker said on separating the new show from competitors.

“For Channel Seven to have a good footprint in rugby league, I think it's a no-brainer. Rugby league, it's a 24/7 news cycle, and people thrive for that taste, whether it's what they're doing at training, what they're wearing, what sort of haircuts, who's coming to a club.

Woods, who is currently a part of Triple M's radio team, is also excited about his involvement in the new venture.

“To see what Channel Seven is doing, they're making a statement that they want to get a game in the next broadcast deal,” Woods said.

“They're having a red hot crack, and this is what you want to see.”

With a mix of former players and seasoned journalists, it will be interesting to see if Agenda Setters can shape up to its rivals.