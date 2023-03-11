Delivering an outstanding performance for the Broncos, Reece Walsh has caught the eye of several rugby league legends who were extremely impressed by his club debut.

At first glance, one wouldn't have believed the game Walsh had especially after giving away an early penalty at the beginning of the game. Straight after the indiscretion, Walsh was magical with the ball in his hands turning everything into gold.

Walsh scored the game-sealing try and had a try-assist as well, and was a continual threat in attack.

Whether it be his kicking game, delivering pinpoint kicks to continue the pressure or creating opportunities out of nowhere with the ball, he showed why he deserves the No.1 jersey.

Walsh's spectacular game earned the praise of NRL legends Michael Ennis, Greg Alexander and Cooper Cronk on Fox Sports.

"Reece Walsh was electric in the trial game against the Titans and then tonight when we're playing for keeps, he comes out and completely tortured the Cowboys defensive line," former Bulldogs captain Michael Ennis said.

"His classy touches in big moments were outstanding. He is a real X-factor for Brisbane."

Ennis' praise for Walsh was echoed by Penrith Panthers 197-game veteran and former Australian Kangaroos halfback Greg Alexander.

"The focus should be on Reece Walsh because what he did for the Broncos in his debut game was stunning. It was stunning," Alexander said.

"Reece Walsh announced himself here. I know he's played footy with the Warriors, but tonight he was at a different pace to the rest of the players out there."

"There are in for a big season the Broncos and what a purchase this is going to be."

"Whether it was kick returns, whether it was getting the ball on the outside, whether it was setting up tries, everything he did tonight screamed, ‘I'm here'."

Lastly, former Melbourne Storm and Sydney Roosters premiership winner Cooper Cronk chimed in with his thoughts on the ex-Warrior's performance.

"He's had some very classy touches in his very first game for the Brisbane Broncos, it's the footy awareness, the sharp mind to step inside Val Holmes and put a nice delicate kick in," Cronk continued.