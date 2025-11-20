Beloved rugby league figure Darryl “Big Marn” Brohman has revealed he is battling non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a form of cancer affecting the lymphatic system.

The 69-year-old shared the news in an interview with 2GB's Mark Levy, saying he had been unwell for several weeks before undergoing tests that confirmed the diagnosis.

“I've been a bit crook for the last six weeks or so,” Brohman said.

“It's a form of cancer and I've started treatment.

“I start chemo on Monday, there's about a 21-day period between each session, and I've got six or seven rounds to go.”

Despite the diagnosis, Brohman remains optimistic.

“It's not great news, but the doctors tell me it's very treatable and on the lower scale,” he said.

“I'm pretty positive that I'll be alright.”

This isn't Brohman's first health battle.

He previously overcame prostate cancer in 2010 after undergoing surgery.

Known for his humour and warmth, “Big Marn” said the illness was discovered after ongoing stomach discomfort prompted several rounds of testing.

“I just felt a bit heavy in the stomach, got tested about seven or eight times before they formed an accurate opinion of what it was,” Brohman said.

Brohman will step away from his on-air role with 2GB while undergoing treatment.

Nine Radio station manager Greg Byrnes said the network looks forward to welcoming him back once he has recovered.

“The entire Nine Radio family is sending its heartfelt support and best wishes to Darryl as he faces this battle,” Byrnes said.

“We know the Big Marn is up to the challenge and can't wait to have him back on the Continuous Call Team in 2026.”

Support has poured in from across the rugby league community for the much-loved broadcaster, whose personality and humour have made him a fan favourite for decades.