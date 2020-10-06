SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Viliame Kikau of the Panthers makes a break leading to a try scored by Waqa Blake of the Panthers during the NRL Semi Final match between the Cronulla Sharks and the Penrith Panthers at Allianz Stadium on September 14, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Panther Viliame Kikau has been found guilty by the NRL judiciary on Tuesday night.

Kikau was charged for a lifting tackle on Roosters prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves in last Friday night’s clash, resulting in a one-match ban.

He will miss next week’s preliminary final clash against Parramatta or South Sydney as a result.

“While I’m obviously disappointed with the outcome, I respect the decision of the NRL Judiciary,” Kikau said in a club statement.

“I’ll now focus on doing everything I can at training to help the team prepare for the Preliminary Final.”

