Panther Viliame Kikau has been found guilty by the NRL judiciary on Tuesday night.
Kikau was charged for a lifting tackle on Roosters prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves in last Friday night’s clash, resulting in a one-match ban.
He will miss next week’s preliminary final clash against Parramatta or South Sydney as a result.
“While I’m obviously disappointed with the outcome, I respect the decision of the NRL Judiciary,” Kikau said in a club statement.
“I’ll now focus on doing everything I can at training to help the team prepare for the Preliminary Final.”
Panthers star forward Viliame Kikau is currently pleading his case at the NRL judiciary, in a bid to play in Penrith's Grand Final Qualifier next week. @DanikaMason9 has the latest. #9News pic.twitter.com/aQkfMWO4jZ
— 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) October 6, 2020
Cameron Smith, Same charge, free to play.
Nuff said.
I’m all for cleaning up the game and protecting players but this is just silly.
As stated above, not much difference between this and Cam Smith