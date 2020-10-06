Panther Viliame Kikau has been found guilty by the NRL judiciary on Tuesday night.

Kikau was charged for a lifting tackle on Roosters prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves in last Friday night’s clash, resulting in a one-match ban.

He will miss next week’s preliminary final clash against Parramatta or South Sydney as a result.

“While I’m obviously disappointed with the outcome, I respect the decision of the NRL Judiciary,” Kikau said in a club statement.

“I’ll now focus on doing everything I can at training to help the team prepare for the Preliminary Final.”