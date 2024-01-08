NRL journeyman centre Brenko Lee's rugby league career could be finished, with it reported there will be no move to the English Super League in 2024.

Lee, who represented Queensland in State of Origin once in 2020, and also has a 2017 Test for Tonga under his belt, left the Dolphins at the end of the 2023 campaign.

He managed just 13 games for the NRL's 17th team during their inaugural campaign, and, despite having plenty of experience with the Canberra Raiders (15 games, 2014-16), Canterbury Bulldogs (18 games, 2017), Gold Coast Titans (20 games, 2018-19), Melbourne Storm (14 games, 2020-21) and Brisbane Broncos (8 games, 2022) prior to joining the Dolphins, he has failed to pick up a contract for 2024.

It leaves Brenko the centre with a grand total of 88 NRL games.

The 28-year-old, who has played as a centre predominantly but can also line up on the wing, was linked to a move to England to play for either the Salford Red Devils or St Helens given both clubs had a quota spot available for international talent, but The League Express are now reporting the idea of that move is dead in the water.

With English clubs calling off any potential for a contract for Lee, the ex-Dolphin will likely continue as a concreter in Queensland where he has been working since his time in the NRL came to an end, with his Dolphins contract expiring on November 1.

The centre may chase a deal in the QLD Cup to keep a slim hope of returning to the NRL alive, although at 28 and with injuries being a regular occurrence throughout his career, it may be that Lee's time as a professional rugby league player has come to a close.

Like Brenko, brother Edrick has also experienced injury issues in recent years but is on contract with the Dolphins in 2024, meaning the 31-year-old has at least one NRL season remaining.