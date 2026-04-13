Many NRL fans have been left scratching their heads over the mixed interpretations around the new 'disruptor' rule.

The new regime came on the eve of the kick-off to the 2026 season, and has been a large point of discussion with mixed reviews on the way players are authorised to contest attacking kicks.

It has seen players become penalised for not having a genuine contest at the ball, but we saw last week that Sydney Roosters centre Robert Toia was booked for a disruptor despite only having eyes for the ball in the air.

NRL Head of Football Graham Annesley appeared on Channel 7's Agenda Setters: Rugby League to provide clarity on the calls being made since the start of the season.

“The Disruptor call is proving to be as clear as mud," co-panellist Corey Parker said.

"The rule to protect the player from being unfairly taken out without the opportunity to contest the ball is what ‘the disruptor' was brought in for."

With many fans left confused, and referees being scrutinised for often making contradicting calls, Annesley elaborated on the definition of the rule.

“The disruptor is all about obstruction and interference with players who don't have the ball," Annesley added.

"It's about trying to ensure the is a fair contest for the ball when the ball goes in the air.

"We don't want to go back to a situation where kick-chasers has (sic) no intentions to try and enter a contest.

"Their sole objective was to try and take a receiver out, so he would either spill the ball, or he'd be taken out before he had the chance to receive the ball.

“We can't do that, we can't go back to open season”

The NRL head honcho also confirmed that despite the ruling against Toia, players are allowed to make contested catches, but only if it is deemed legitimate by the officials.

“If there is a genuine contest and a player spills the ball, that's okay, but it needs to be a genuine contest.”

Officials' decisions in the competition, such as the altered infringement zones for six-again calls (40-metres line changed to 20-metre line), have been sharply scrutinised in the opening parts of the season.

It has seen clubs unable to adapt, and major momentum swings resulting in teams putting large scores on their opponents who cannot adjust.

It's resulted in four teams already having the dreaded fifty points placed on them in six weeks, including the Parramatta Eels conceding it twice.