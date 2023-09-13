Valentine Holmes has been issued a breach notice by the NRL today following an NRL Integrity Unit investigation.

The breach notice has been issued after an image circulated on social media pages that saw him holding an alcoholic beverage in his right hand and what appeared to be a bag of white powder in his mouth.

"It is alleged Holmes engaged in conduct which has brought the game and his Club into disrepute by publicly associating the game with illegal drugs," a statement from the NRL read.

"Valentine Holmes has five business days to respond to the Breach Notice.

"In accordance with the new Collective Bargaining Agreement with the RLPA, no information on any proposed sanction will be disclosed until the player has had the opportunity to respond to the alleged breach and the matter is finalised."

News Corp has reported that Holmes was formally interviewed by Cowboys bosses and NRL investigators on Monday via Zoom.

It is understood by the publication that Holmes' made it clear in the inquiry that he did not use any illicit substance. Instead, the Cowboys outside back reiterated his stance that the image was simply a prank gone wrong.