Former Penrith Panthers great Mark Geyer has named six key signings the Wests Tigers need to make in the offseason to end their finals drought.

The Tigers have struggled to recapture their early-season form which saw them sit in the top eight.



They are now down in 10th after suffering their fourth defeat in five games at the hands of the New Zealand Warriors last Friday night.

The Tigers have finished ninth six times and currently hold the longest finals drought, with their fans fearing they could miss the postseason for yet another year.

Geyer believes the club needs to spend big in order to get the depth they need to play finals footy.

“In the forwards, the first one would be Adam Elliot from the Bulldogs,” Geyer said on Triple M’s Rush Hour with MG.

“Bailey Sironen from the Rabbitohs. His father played for the great club. He is one of the most improved forwards in the competition at the moment. I would be chasing him if I was the Tigers.

“This hurts me to say this because he is from the Panthers, but I would be going after James Tamou.

“You need that air of seniority and that air of respect that James Tamou demands and I think he would be fantastic for these young forwards like Blore, Mikaele and Garner coming through.”

Geyer believes the Tigers should consider Souths player Alex Johnston, who is out of contract at the end of the year, and could offer a different dynamic to the backs.

“In the backs if I want to sign Alex Johnston to be my fullback that means Adam Doueihi will be my centre and Moses Mbye goes to the No.14,” He said.

“I also think they should chase Euan Aitken from the Dragons.

“With the right coaching, he could be anything. He wasn’t on the fringe of Origin a couple of years ago by fluke.

“You don’t lose your form by fluke. You lose your drive and your tenacity and that comes from your surroundings, so a change of scenery could be just what Euan Aitken is after.”

He believes Luke Brooks needs to make the halfback jersey his, while Jacob Liddle or Josh Reynolds should take the hooker position from Storm-bound Harry Grant.



“Someone like Jaeman Salmon form the Eels or Jack Cogger from the Bulldogs could be a good five-eighth,” Geyer said.

“They need someone who is not going to intimidate Luke Brooks. Brooks has got to say it is my team let’s go. Let’s play footy because they have got the forward pack that can match it with any other team.

“They will lose Harry Grant back to the Storm, so Jacob Liddle is hopefully back from injury soon. He was next in line before he got hit with the injury stick. I think him or Josh Reynolds. I think Reynolds is a No.9 now.

“Even Moses Mbye could play No.9. If Ben Hunt can play hooker at Origin level, why can’t Mbye be a No.9 as well?”