NRL great Josh Morris has claimed there is nothing wrong with the tactic employed by the Parramatta Eels on Sunday afternoon as the debate around escorts and disruptors rages on early in the 2026 NRL season.

The NRL shuffled multiple rules mid-season, and clarified another early in the season by suggesting players had to go up with two hands in a contest for the ball, making what is determined as a 'genuine' attempt at catching the football.

In Sunday afternoon's Round 3 game between the Eels and Dragons, startling footage showed four Eels players standing in front of a kick that was on the way down with both hands raised.

None of the players were making a genuine attempt to catch the ball given a teammate was in position, and facing the ball, to take the catch.

The NRL, in a leaked email, told clubs during the week that building a wall wasn't going to stand, as it doesn't around drop goal attempts and at other times during the game.

In the email, the NRL reminded teams of their obligations to not obstruct the opposition, but former player Josh Morris, speaking on 2GB Radio told the code to stop changing the rules, and said being able to position in a blocking position was the advantage of being positioned early.

"They are not doing anything wrong. They are heading towards the ball with their hands up like they are trying to catch it," Morris said on air.

"If they get there early enough, that's allowed. That is one of the rules. If you position yourself early, you are entitled to take a stance, it's not escorting," he said when quizzed on whether it was forming a wall.

"They didn't do anything wrong and the NRL have now come out and changed another rule. Let's stop changing rules."

Referees are expected to blow penalties against teams employing the tactic from the start of Round 4.