The Penrith Panthers have done it! They are grand final winners, having gotten the better of the South Sydney Rabbitohs in Sunday night's thrilling season decider.

Here are the player ratings.

1. Dylan Edwards - 7/10

For a man who was supposedly in a moon boot and on crutches ahead of the match, Edwards was superb.

224 metres, a couple of tackle busts and plenty of post contact metres. He was solid defensively and barely put a foot wrong for the Panthers.

2. Stephen Crichton - 7

Scored the match-winning try with a well-read intercept, and while some will put it down to a case of right place, right time, it was better than that.

207 metres, four tackle busts and strong defensively. He has played here, there and everywhere this year, but seems to have found a home on the wing at the back end.

3. Paul Momorovski - 7.5

Momorovski was phenomenal in defence. It's the strength he brings to this Penrith team, and it was utilised time and time again during the grand final.

They say defence wins premierships, and there is little doubt Momorovski played an enormous role in that.

He also did his job with ball in hand.

4. Matt Burton 8

Burton's form might have fallen away a little bit heading into the finals, but he rediscovered the touch which saw him named to the Dally M team of the year during last night's contest.

He went past 100 metres, was incredibly involved with the football, scored a try and made some excellent tackles.

5. Brian To'o - 8.5

To'o. What else would you expect but an outstanding performance?

Topped the metres for the Panthers, as he has done time and time again. I've written previously that he is their most important player, and I saw nothing to change that in the decider.

6. Nathan Cleary - 9

Cleary won the Clive Churchill Medal, and rightfully so. He may not have set the world on fire in terms of setting up tries and putting on the razzle-dazzle, but he led the way.

His kicking game brought more than 600 metres, but it was the accuracy, the distance, and the way he was able to force drop outs.

By the end of the game, he was able to force five, and add to that the difference between the back fives - a lot of which was caused by the kicking games - and you can see why he won the medal.

7. Jarome Luai - 6

Luai did his job and was dangerous at times with the football.

However, he was comprehensively outplayed by Cleary, and both halves on the other side of the park, and also left his team short at times, missing six tackles throughout the contest.

8. Moses Leota - 6.5

It was something of a surprise to see Leota not return for a third stint late in the game.

He played the first 18 minutes, spent some time on the bench, then came back onto the field before being substituted again early in the second half.

It meant he only ended up playing 32 minutes, making just 73 metres and 27 tackles. The 73 metres did come from eight runs though, with Leota impacting on the game during his limited minutes.

9. Apisai Koroisau - 7

Koroisau's form hasn't been quite where it's needed to be in the last couple of weeks, and there is certainly a train of thought that says Penrith's attack losing its touch has come from that.

But he was excellent last night, running the ball when he needed to, providing excellent service to his forwards, and making a tick over 50 tackles.

Full circle for Koroisau too, who won the 2014 premiership with South Sydney.

10. James Fisher-Harris - 8

If you wanted a prop playing in a team for your life, Fisher-Harris would be right up there on selection day.

He took a few weeks to rediscover his groove after spending a few weeks out of the team, but he was in that groove last night, making 117 metres and 33 tackles.

As solid of a performance as you could want in a grand final.

12. Kurt Capewell - 6.5

Capewell has been excellent the last couple of weeks, and while he didn't have as much of an impact in the decider, he made 41 tackles and popped up everywhere for the Panthers defensively.

He didn't nearly run the ball enough to have carried out his role with as much success as previous weeks.

17. Liam Martin - 6

Once again a late addition to the starting team, Martin certainly didn't let his coach down.

He started on the edge, then moved into the middle third, finishing with 85 metres from just eight runs. His effort and intensity with the football sparked Penrith's go forward a handful of times, while his defence was also strong.

13. Isaah Yeo - 8.5

Yeo just never quits. He made more metres than any other forward in the game with 168 after playing the full 80 minutes in the middle third.

36 tackles were added to his game, and while Yeo didn't have any extra line breaks, tackle busts or any other stats of note, his ball-playing was excellent at the line in assisting Cleary and Luai to play with time and space.

11. Villiame Kikau - 7

Kikau has almost taken being relegated to the bench over the final weeks of the season as a personal challenge.

His form has come on in leaps and bounds, and while 62 metres won't impress anyone, he looked dangerous every time he had the ball in the decider.

14. Tyrone May - 5

May only played 14 minutes, and while he didn't do a great deal to improve the Panthers, he didn't do anything which negatively impacted the side.

15. Scott Sorensen - 6

Sorensen proved again what an excellent buy he has been for the Panthers, making more than ten metres per run and being heavily involved during his 32 minutes.

16. Spencer Leniu - 5

Leniu only played 13 minutes from the pine. Came up with some good runs in that time though as he tried to add impact to the Panthers in the middle third.

Total: 118.5/170