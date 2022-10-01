The NRL grand final will see the Penrith Panthers looking to make it two premierships on the bounce as they take on the Parramatta Eels, looking to snap the NRL's longest premiership drought. This is how to watch the match on TV, or live stream the NRL's 2022 decider online.

The match, set to be played on Sunday, October 2, will kick-off at 7:30pm (AEDT), and is to be played at Homebush's Accor Stadium in Sydney.

The Panthers have qualified for the grand final after dominating the Eels in a qualifying final during Week 1, before blasting past the South Sydney Rabbitohs in last weekend's preliminary final.

The Eels, on the other hand, have recovered strongly from their qualifying final nightmare to beat the Raiders in a blowout and Cowboys in a thriller last week to make the decider.

How to watch the NRL grand final on TV in Australia

Unlike the remainder of the NRL season, there will only be one way to watch the decider, with Channel 9 holding the exclusive rights to the premiership decider.

Their coverage will commence earlier in the day ahead of the State Challenge clash, with a break for the news at 6pm (AEST) before returning to Homebush at 6:30pm (AEST).

The coverage is scheduled to run until 10:30pm (AEST) - approximately an hour after fulltime and is available on Channel 90 in high definition, 91 in standard definition or 100 if watching through a Foxtel service.

How to live stream the NRL grand final on TV in Australia

As Channel 9 hold the exclusive rights to the decider of the 2022 season, there will also be only one way to stream the action between the Panthers and Eels.

For that, you'll need to use 9Now, which is the channel's streaming application.

This is free to use and is available on all devices, however, you will need to sign up with a valid email address.

Key information

Kick-off: Sunday, October 2, 7:30pm (AEDT)

Venue: Accor Stadium, Homebush

Betting: Panthers $1.37, Eels $3.10

Overall record: Played 106, Eels 60, Panthers 45, drawn 1

Referee: Ashley Klein

Squads

Penrith Panthers

1. Dylan Edwards 2. Charlie Staines 3. Izack Tago 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Brian To'o 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo

Interchange: 14. Mitch Kenny 15. Scott Sorensen 16. Spencer Leniu 17. Jaeman Salmon 18. Sean O'Sullivan 19. Matt Eisenhuth

Parramatta Eels

1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Maika Sivo 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Bailey Simonsson 5. Waqa Blake 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Junior Paulo 11. Shaun Lane 12. Isaiah Papali'i 13. Ryan Matterson

Interchange: 14. Nathan Brown 15. Jakob Arthur 16. Oregon Kaufusi 17. Marata Niukore 18. Bryce Cartwright 19. Makahesi Makatoa