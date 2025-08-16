Newcastle Knights and former representative playmaker Matthew Johns has made his prediction on who he believes will make the top-eight this season, leaving out the Sydney Roosters.

In making his prediction on SEN's Morning Glory, Johns backed the Canberra Raiders to clinch the minor premiership while the Penrith Panthers would sneak into the top-four alongside the Melbourne Storm and Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.

After naming what teams would finish near the top of the ladder, the ex-NSW Blues representative predicted that the Brisbane Broncos would keep their spot in the finals despite being without the trio of Adam Reynolds, Ezra Mam and Selwyn Cobbo for the next month.

Meanwhile, he believes the Sydney Roosters will finish just shy of the top-eight with the New Zealand Warriors, Cronulla Sharks, and lastly the Dolphins taking the final few spots left on offer.

Matthew Johns Top Eight for 2025

1. Canberra Raiders

2. Melbourne Storm

3. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs

4. Penrith Panthers

5. New Zealand Warriors

6. Brisbane Broncos

7. Cronulla Sharks

8. The Dolphins