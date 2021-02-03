NRL expansion hopefuls the Brisbane Bombers and Ipswich (Western Corridor) have merged bids, vastly improving their chances of becoming the league’s 17th club, per The Courier Mail.

The joint venture will come under the name the Brisbane Jets in what will be a $12 million bid, potentially leaving the Redcliffe Dolphins and Brisbane Firehawks in the dust.

Earlier this week ARL boss Peter V’landys stated there is a growing chance a new Brisbane side would be added to the NRL by 2023, with a decision likely to be made in several months time.

“It’s very realistic to say that we’ll have a second team in Brisbane in 2023,” V’landys told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“From what I’ve seen and the presentations that have been given to me, they are well advanced. If I said 2022 they’d be ready. They’ve been doing work for years. There’s no reason why we can’t be up and running in 2023.

“The one thing that I am impressed with is how advanced these bids are. They are not mucking around. They are serious. If we came to a decision in June this year, that would give them a year and a half. It’s plenty of time. If it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen mid-this year.”

The combination of Ipswich and the Bombers will end a long rivalry between the two clubs, with talks now entering the final stages of an agreement.

Bombers shareholder Nick Livermore revealed the plans to The Courier Mail, stating his confidence in becoming the NRL’s 17th club.

“We’ve agreed in principle to joining forces,” Livermore said.

“The Bombers and Ipswich are moving together as one and this is the perfect model for the NRL’s 17th team.

“We’ve been in talks for about six months.

“There’s been a lot to work through but we’ve found common ground and if the ARL Commission makes a call in June or July, we’re ready to go as Brisbane’s second team.

“If the ARL Commission looks at all the metrics around growth, participation, sustainability, financial security and creating a genuine derby with the Broncos without cannibalising the current NRL market, it will take a special bid to overtake this.

“There is no other bid that will compete with the Brisbane Jets.”

Livermore added that the removal of the Bombers nickname was a vital piece of their play to satisfy the ARL and expressed his delight to work alongside Ipswich bid chief Steve Johnson.

“There was some feedback that there might be push-back on the Bombers name for an NRL club, so we’ve removed that hurdle,” he said.

“The aviation brand is a great way to entice young people to get involved in rugby league so the Brisbane Jets is an exciting brand.

“I have a lot of respect for Steve Johnson. We have spent 20 years of our professional lives trying to grow the game of rugby league in Brisbane.

“To align our values together makes sense, we are both truly passionate about rugby league dominating and we can do that as the NRL’s 17th team.”

Johnson said that the Jets’ bid won’t be matched in their running for a second Brisbane side.

“Coming together, we are a super bid,” he said.

“The ARL Commission won‘t find a more comprehensive model for a second Brisbane team.

“It’s exciting, it unites the community strength of the Ipswich western-corridor bid with the commercial expertise of what was the Brisbane Bombers bid.

“Peter V’landys has spoken about participation. Our bid will deliver on that and we will grow the NRL playing base more than any other bid.

“The Brisbane Jets theme is easy to market and is resonates with the Ipswich region’s proud involvement with the defence forces.

“It is the perfect branding for the NRL … this bid is the undeniable standout.”