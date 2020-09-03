ARL Chairman Peter V’landys has launched an attack on the AFL, daring them to try and steal fans in rugby league’s heartland.

It comes a day after the AFL announced its decision to play the grand final at the Gabba in Queensland.

Forced to play the event outside Victoria, Brisbane will host the premiership decider on October 24.

The AFL sees the Gabba as a pivotal part of its long-term strategy to topple the NRL on the Sunshine Coast as per Nine News Wide World of Sport.

V’Landys said the AFL has no chance of dominating Queensland.

“They can huff and puff but they will never blow the house down because it’s solid brick,” he said.

V’landys believes league fans may watch the AFL grand final but they won’t turn.

“It’s a one-off situation. It’s not going to translate,” he said.

“Not of concern to us, good luck to the Queensland Government

“It’s like feeding meat to a vegetarian. The vegetarian might try it for a few minutes but then goes back to being a vegetarian.”

The Brisbane Lions are among this year’s contenders for the AFL premiership, with the AFL looking to capitalise.