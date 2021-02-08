Banned premiership coach Shane Flanagan could be granted an early return to the NRL coaching ranks this season, according to The Sydney Morning Herald’s Michael Chammas.

It is understood that if a vacancy opens up this season, the league could grant Flanagan the opportunity to pursue a comeback to the NRL in 2021, less than three years after his deregistration.

Flanagan was banned in December 2018 after failing to adhere to conditions laid out by a previous suspension in relation to Cronulla’s supplements program.

Former league boss Todd Greenberg originally told Flanagan that he would have to wait out until after November 1 this year.

“I have spoken to Shane at length and he has expressed significant remorse and accepted responsibility for his past actions and the detrimental impact they have had on the game,” Greenberg said at the time of Flanagan’s ban.

“We have created a pathway for Shane to return to the coaching ranks. Today’s decision gives Shane an opportunity to be registered in the NRL. This is not a set and forget approach. Shane and any future club who employs him has numerous conditions which they must comply with and the Integrity Unit will continue to monitor his conduct over the next two seasons.”

However, after holding discussions with NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo and ARLC chairman Peter V’landys, it is understood Flanagan could be considered for available job opportunities during the season.

The news mounts pressure on current Sharks coach John Morris, who is yet to be signed past this season at the Shire.

With Cronulla likely to fall on the brink of the top-eight, it will be a make or break season for the Morris in 2021.

Should a position at Cronulla open up, Flanagan could be a leading candidate to return to the club, while former Cowboys coach Paul Green is also interested in a return to the league despite being linked to the Queensland Maroons job.