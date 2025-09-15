The NRL will sensationally leave a 48-hour gap between the two grand final qualifiers.

Traditionally, Week 2 and 3 of the finals - the semi-finals and preliminary finals - are played on Friday and Saturday evenings.

The NRL confirmed ahead of the opening week, though, that with minor premiers, the Canberra Raiders, requesting a Sunday qualifying final, matches in Week 2 would be played on Saturday and Sunday.

With the Melbourne Storm hosting one of the Week 3 matches on AFL grand final weekend, the NRL were keen to ensure their preliminary final would be held on the Friday evening. That means the Raiders will clash with the Cronulla Sharks on a six-day turnaround during Week 2 to enable the winner of that game to play the Storm on Friday, September 26.

With a spot in the grand final on the line in that game, it means the Raiders will have back-to-back six-day turnarounds if they win.

The other preliminary final - to be hosted by the Brisbane Broncos in the Queensland capital against either the Canterbury Bulldogs or Penrith Panthers - was set to be played on Saturday, September 27.

However, the NRL will instead opt for totally clear air away from an AFL decider, which could yet feature the Brisbane Lions, and schedule the match for Sunday, September 28.

It means the NRL will be the only major sport on at the time it is played; however, it will mean either the Broncos or the winner of the Panthers and Bulldogs will have a two-day shorter turnaround heading into the decider.

The report suggests all teams have been consulted and are okay with the outcome.

It's believed whichever Sydney team plays against the Broncos will have a charter flight booked back to Sydney on the Sunday evening so they can be in Sydney to commence potential preparations and recovery on Monday morning.

The grand final will still be held in its prime-time slot on Sunday, October 5, with no consideration given to that also being an afternoon timeslot.

Working against the NRL is that they have three games to play that day, with the State Challenge between the winners of the NSW and QLD Cups, and an NRLW game to precede the men's decider, while pre-game entertainment has also already been booked.

The push by fans for more daytime rugby league is obvious, though, with TV ratings up and a sold-out crowd on hand in Canberra on Sunday for the Raiders' loss to the Broncos.

NRL finals schedule

Week 2Semi-final 1, Saturday, 7:50pm (AEST):Canberra Raiders vs Cronulla Sharks at GIO Stadium, Canberra

Semi-final 2, Sunday, 4:05pm (AEST): Canterbury Bulldogs vs Penrith Panthers at Accor Stadium, Homebush

Week 3

*Dates and times likely, but to be confirmed.

Preliminary final 1, Sunday, September 28, 4:05pm (AEST): Brisbane Broncos vs Canterbury Bulldogs/Penrith Panthers at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Preliminary final 2, Friday, September 26, 7:50pm (AEST): Melbourne Storm vs Canberra Raiders/Cronulla Sharks at AAMI Park, Melbourne

Week 4

Grand final, Sunday, October 5, time TBC: Winner preliminary final 1 vs Winner preliminary final 2 at Accor Stadium, Homebush

NRL Finals Week 1 results

Qualifying final 1: Canberra Raiders 28 defeated by Brisbane Broncos 29

Qualifying final 2: Melbourne Storm 26 defeat Canterbury Bulldogs 18

Elimination final 1: Cronulla Sharks 20 defeat Sydney Roosters 10

Elimination final 2: New Zealand Warriors 8 defeated by Penrith Panthers 24